Etowah County Schools will begin the school year with a staggered start for traditional students.
The school system announced its starting plans Wednesday, Aug. 5. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 17 - Students with a last name beginning A-M will be on campus
Tuesday, Aug. 18 - Students with a last name beginning N-Z will be on campus
Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Students with a last name beginning A-M will be on campus
Thursday, Aug. 20 - Students with a last name beginning N-Z will be on campus
Friday, Aug. 21 - All traditional students will report to campus.
