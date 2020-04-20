In light of the current pandemic and resulting financial fallout, many investors are turning toward investments in land – and in particular, rural property – for the long-term growth and greater stability it can offer compared to the equity markets.
Both land and equity investments, like the Dow, have a long-term focus. The difference is that with equities, investors constantly face peaks and valleys, and short-term gains can be elusive. The growth in land values however, has remained steady for decades. Interest rates are at a historic low and the market environment makes rural land investment an excellent motivator for buyers to either jump into the real estate market for the first time or expand their existing landholdings.
There has been increased buyer interest in owning open spaces as a stable, long-term investment, but it’s not all about diversification and profitability for their portfolio. One of the most attractive aspects for many buyers is the ability to actually touch, experience and enjoy their investment through recreation and utilizing it to create memories.
These factors incentivize not only investors, but also those who may be considering selling rural property, whether that’s undeveloped land, a working farm or ranch, or even a home on acreage. Whitetail Properties Real Estate is a service-driven company that specializes in bringing together buyers and sellers of all types of rural land across the country through its network of full-time Land Specialists.
Land Specialist Nick GIbbs, who serves North-Central Alabama, said his work hasn't slowed down despite COVID-19.
“Times like this are when we all slow down and think about what we can do to move forward in our investing opportunities,” he said. “I can say that my phone hasn’t stopped ringing nor have I stopped showing land to potential investors (within 6 feet distance of course). I have always had the well being of my clients top of mind and with this outbreak I have definitely taken extra precautions. For one, we have been driving in separate vehicles to show land and doing as much talking on the phone as possible with everyone involved. One thing about the world of investments, it truly never slows down and we always have a market for land. If there is anyone looking to have a conversation about how I can help them market their property, I’m always willing to have a conversation with them.”
Landowners place a lot of importance on first impressions, as they should, but there are also many “hidden” assets of rural land that can increase its value and result in a higher value sale that may not be so obvious. Here are some tips and key points from Whitetail Properties to help increase a property’s value and its attraction to buyers.
• Recreation – Many land buyers search for property that enables them to take part in recreational activities, such as hunting, fishing, hiking and riding ATVs, among others. It’s important to make your land appealing for these uses by clearing land of any junk and debris and cleaning up trails to help the property
stand out.
• Trail camera data – If a prospective buyer is purchasing the property for hunting purposes, have proof of the bucks and other wildlife it offers. Use trail cameras and other wildlife photography to help brokers market the property to its full potential.
• Interior trails – While access roads to the property will attract the most attention, don’t neglect the appeal that interior paths and trails can offer to prospective buyers. Showcase the natural beauty and leisurely strolls to be enjoyed as part of the rural lifestyle experience.
• Access – No matter how appealing the property may be, it will be hard to sell if it’s challenging to get to. Do what is necessary to make access easy for potential buyers. For example, consider adding loose gravel to your driveway or access road if unpaved.
• Water – A potential buyer who enjoys fishing will want land that has a pond or access to streams or lakes. If water is lacking, consider adding a fish pond. It is easier than one may think and can drastically improve the value and allure of a property.
With strong rural land values and increased interest from buyers, now is an opportune time for landowners considering selling their property. As the nation’s largest rural real estate company, Whitetail Properties continues to be the most knowledgeable source of information about the markets they serve. Utilizing a customized marketing plan, they help landowners sell quickly for the best price possible by reaching the largest number of qualified buyers.
To learn more about the current land market, visit whitetailproperties.com.
