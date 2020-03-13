MONTGOMERY — As of Friday, March 13, the runoff election is still on for March 31.
After Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Officer Dr. Scott Harris confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the State of Alabama, Secretary of State John H. Merrill said, for now, the election would continue as planned.
Merrill said his office has been in "close communication" with the local election officials in all 67 counties to discuss Election Day preparation and encourage "preventative measures to maintain the health and safety of voters."
Merrill said he was confident in the ability of the ADPH to monitor the potential spread of the virus and to treat cases accordingly.
To help avoid a low turnout, Merrill's office reminded voters that any person in the state was able to apply for an absentee ballot through contacting their local Absentee Election Manager.
Voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness or have an infirmity may vote by absentee, Merrill said. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, March 26, and the last day to postmark or return an absentee ballot by hand is Monday, March 30.
Absentee applications can be downloaded at AlabamaVotes.gov. Voters must submit an accompanying copy of their valid photo identification. Upon successful application, voters should receive an absentee ballot in the mail.
For more information, contact Merrill's office at 334-242-7223 or log onto sos.alabama.gov.
