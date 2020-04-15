After initial storm damage assessments were completed Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed six tornadoes touched down in North Alabama on Easter Sunday, including an EF2 twister that pulverized the City of Boaz.
According to Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck, the evaluation concluded the tornado initially touched down west of Clear Creek Golf Club and traveled northeast for approximately 4-8 miles, dismantling several homes and businesses along the way. The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for about 11 minutes, from approximately 6:22-6:33 p.m. Peak winds were believed to be blowing at about 132 mph.
The NWS surveys storms through a six-step process. First, teams drive to the storm’s damage path, up to two hours one-way. Next, they repeatedly drive across the damage path, roughly once per mile as roads allow. Then, the team plots GPS points, takes pictures, investigates damage and talks to survivors.
After that, the team drives back to their office and assesses all the information gathered to determine if it was a tornado or straight-line winds. They also determine tornado track and damage intensity. In unusual situations, further consultation is often required. Once everything is determined, the survey team writes summaries and creates maps of its findings.
Two other tornadoes were confirmed to touch down in DeKalb County.
An EF0 tornado was in Collinsville and on the ground for about six minutes, according to the NWS. The peak winds were at 80 mph.
The NWS determined an EF1 tornado touched down in the Shiloh and Higdon communities for about four minutes. Peak winds were believed to be 95 mph.
The remaining three tornadoes were believed to be in Cullman County — an EF2 in Walter, an EF1 in Johnson’s Crossing and an EF0 in Welti.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no deaths had been reported due to the storms across the state. Only one injury had been reported in Boaz.
