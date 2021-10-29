This is an opinion column.
I once asked my mother if she went trick or treating while she was growing up in the 1930s. She said absolutely… but it was very different back then because she didn’t wear costumes or beg for candy. Mom had eleven siblings and they walked down dark, country dirt roads to the neighbors’ houses. She said the ladies in the community dispersed slices of pound cake and homemade cookies to all the kids and they went to bed that hallowed night with tummies full of sugar.
When I was growing up, Mother bought me a $2 costume each year in October at Bargain Town in downtown Albertville. It included a nylon jumpsuit that tied at the neck and always made crinkling sounds when I walked. The plastic face mask had a string to hold it in place and had small holes for my eyes and nose and a slim line for my mouth. I was usually either Barbie or Casper the Friendly Ghost.
I had a brown paper bag to collect my candy in…designed with orange-colored pumpkins I had drawn on it with crayons. On Halloween night, Mother walked me up and down our street in Rabbittown while I knocked on doors and “trick-or-treated” our neighbors. That bag of candy I collected was better than gold to me… especially the Pop Rocks and the Laffy Taffy.
I was so excited when my three children were toddlers and grew old enough to travel door-to-door for cellophane wrapped sweets. The boys usually wanted to be superheroes and went through many Power Rangers and Teenage Ninja Turtles costumes. My daughter always insisted on being a fairy princess, so I carefully fixed her hair and placed a plastic crown on her little head.
However, all good things come to an end. My trio outgrew that adorable phase and entered into the ghoulish chapter of their lives, which inevitably comes with puberty. As the adolescent years approached, they begged for scary costumes on the holiday aisle of the local supercenter.
I cringed each October because I am not a fan of anything horror related. But I went along with their wishes and bought fanged teeth and fake blood to create realistic looking vampires and green face paint and pointed hats for Katie’s wicked witch ensemble. My charming Superman, Batman and Cinderella from the previous year were quickly transformed into the leading roles of a Stephen King terror flick.
This weekend, many costumed kids will journey door-to-door with buckets and bags in hand to fill up with sweets. Also, most communities now offer trunk-or-treat events which provide a safe environment for children to gather candy and enjoy some Halloween activities.
Older kids will sling rolls of toilet paper high into the treetops in hopes of not getting caught. Others will pay to navigate through realistic haunted houses while zombies and skeletons jump out and scare them. I went in one such maze when I was about thirteen years old. I screamed and cried the entire time while a masked man from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” chased me with a loud running power tool, which I am still convinced to this day was real.
Now that I have three young grandchildren, I can’t wait for this upcoming Halloween weekend. I have a huge bowl of candy ready for them…. Skittles, Ring Pops and miniature chocolate bars. I believe I can expect to see a Ninja Turtle and the characters from the popular movie “Toy Story”, including Woody and Buzz. Hopefully, it will be a few years before they decide to frighten their Nanny with scary masks…or chainsaws.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.