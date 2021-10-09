Dozens gathered at the Marshall County Courthouse Friday afternoon for the swearing in ceremony of Michael Johnson, Marshall County Revenue Commissioner.
Retired Circuit Court Judge David Rains led the ceremony.
"It's a pleasure for me to be able to be here today," Rains said as he started the ceremony. "It starts the beginning of a new term for not only the county but for his life. Considering the solemn nature of the occasion, when a person assumes the responsibility of a public office, it's fitting I believe that her start with a prayer."
Ben Alford then lead a prayer.
"Knowing Michael as I do, rather than single anyone out, I can tell you that you are all special to Michael Johnson. He's that kind of guy, and he takes care of those that come into his life," Rains continued. "So I know he thanks you and appreciates you being here today as he takes this new journey in office.
Michael Johnson stood next to wife of 36 years, Kay Johnson, as he was sworn in.
"First off, thank everyone for being here, and thank you to the people of Marshall County for giving me this chance, " Johnson said. "There's no secret I didn't get here because of who I am. I got here because both the good name of my family and Kay's family. I've worked very hard to gain the trust you have in me based on the faith you have in me. And I greatly appreciate that. I need to also thank my staff. This has been a challenging 7 years that I've been in office and we've been through a lot. They've had grace with me as I have tried to grow as a Revenue Commissioner, tried to learn that position and hopefully be a better man."
