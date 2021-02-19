For three quarters the Guntersville Wildcats hung tough and battled the Ramsey Rams back and forth.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that three quarter showdown came after the Rams had established the tone early on, taking a double-digit first quarter lead, then holding off the Wildcats the rest of the way for a 68-51 win in Friday's regional semifinals.
Ramsey advances to Monday's regional final, where they will face Alexandria, who took down Douglas in the other semifinal, while Guntersville ends the season with a mark of 22-5, winning their area regular season and tournament titles along the way.
According to Guntersville coach Brett Self, the Wildcats struggled early on with Ramsey big man Keshawn Murphy, who stands at 6-foot-10 and is committed to Mississippi State. Murphy led the host Rams with 17 points in the win.
"You can't simulate what you're going to face when you go to Ramsey," Self said. "We don't have players on our team who can simulate a look like you're going to see at Ramsey, so it took us a little while to get adjusted to it on a one day prep."
That size advantage inside helped Ramsey jump out to an early 14-4 lead after one quarter.
But from there, the Wildcats found their offensive and defensive groove, with Jack Harris getting a couple baskets inside, which helped open up the outside game as well, as Guntersville cut the lead to nine heading into halftime.
The game became a battle of runs in the second half, with each team countering the other, and that same nine-point Ramsey leading holding as they went to the fourth.
"Once our guys settled in and were able to see that we could get some looks from the outside, we were able to have some success," Self said. "We made runs, and we knew they were going to make runs as well, and we countered well with ours at time. Jack Harris gave us a spark early getting to the rim and challenging their big. And then as our guards got loose and were attacking, it just was a game of runs and they made a couple more down the stretch."
In the fourth at the foul line, knocking down 14 free throw attempts to prevent any hopes of a Guntersville comeback.
Cooper Davidson led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Jerrell Williamson and Brandon Fussell each added 10.
"I'm just really proud of our guys for how they battled, their toughness, and they never quit, they fought the entire game," Self added.
For Guntersville, the program continues to rise as the second year under Self concludes, and a mix of losing seniors but a strong young foundation of players has the team set up for future success.
The most notable losses for the Wildcats will be Williamson, Harris, and Dewayne Hundley, but the returning guard duo of Fussell and Davidson gives the Wildcats a strong base for next season.
"This senior group was really special," Self said. "And they brought it every day in practice and games, they brought that toughness and that willingness to compete. They really set a strong foundation for our program in Year 2. We beat some really good opponents, went undefeated at home. I'm thankful for what they were able to bring to our program, they set a strong foundation and now it's up to those young guys to continue that even more."
