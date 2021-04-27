Gerald Marvin Anderson Jr.
Albertville
It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald Marvin Anderson Jr., 58, of Albertville, announce his passing on April 24, 2021 at his home. Gerald was surrounded by his loving wife Jeanie and his mother Jocelyn.
A celebration of Gerald’s life was held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Marshall Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Pallbearers were Larry Burnett, Shawn Burnett, Frank Browning, Ronnie Edwards, Ricky Simpson and Blake Tate.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Anderson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Jeanie Smith Anderson; children, Jessica Angle and her husband Daryl, Joshua Hatfield and his wife Allison, Kyle Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Rebecca Tate and her husband Blake; father, Gerald Anderson Sr and his wife Shirley; mother, Jocelyn Anderson Couch; sister Virginia Anderson Missonnier and her husband Marc; 10 grandchildren; and one niece.
BM3 Gerald Anderson served in the United States Coast Guard on the USCGC Taney. He was the owner of Sand Mountain Roofing and Siding for 21 years.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in the name of Gerald Marvin Anderson, Jr. Donations may also be made to Marshall Memorial Funeral Home or to the gofundme.com account in his name.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Cory Alan Whitt
Gadsden
Cory Alan Whitt, 34, of Gadsden, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after a brief illness.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Lookout Cemetery. The Rev. Ricky Maroney will officiate.
Cory is survived by his wife, Brandi Whitt; dad, Stanley Whitt; children, Hanna McCormick, Brantley Whitt, Briley Phillips, Kendall Lowery, and Brandon (Alyssa) Wagnon; grandfathers, Allen Stanford and Ray Whitt; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
Thomas Edward Gamble
Formerly of Boaz
Thomas Edward Gamble, USAF MSgt. Ret., 89, a native of Boaz, died April 22, 2021.
His death was preceded by his wife, Marie Gamble; his parents, George and Myrtle Gamble; his children, Tommy, Melanie and Sam Gamble; brother, Bernard Gamble; sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Marvin Butler; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Forrest and Boots Butts.
He is survived by his children, Tony and Debbie Rodgers, Deb and Jim Parsons, Donna and Chris Piel, Randy and Kris Rodgers; grandchildren, Jeremy Rodgers, Amanda and Tim Studdard, Randall and Leslie Rodgers, Blake and Sara Piel, Rachel and Ethan Taylor, Brandon and Megan Piel and Michael Gamble; great-grandchildren, Parker Rodgers, Kinley Rodgers, Jack Studdard, Averie Studdard, Tripp Rodgers, Ellie Grace Piel and Isabella Piel; a sister-in-law, Joyce Gamble; and other extended family members.
Grandpa Tom was an avid fan of Braves and Biscuits baseball and Alabama football. He loved his family and participated in as many of the activities as possible. He was a kind gentle spirit who did so much for so many.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Dr. Paul Johnson. Follow Route 2 directional markers to the Garden of Devotion.
In lieu of flowers, please choose a charity of your choice.
Daisy Pauline Wilbanks
Formerly of Fyffe
Daisy Pauline Wilbanks, 85, of Christiana, Tenn., and originally of Fyffe, died on Friday, April 23, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Smith officiating. Burial followed in New Canaan Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Survivors include her sons, Fred M. Henegar, and wife Debbie L., of Tyler, Texas, and Jeff Henegar and wife Kristy, of Christiana, Tenn.; daughter, Brenda Newingham and husband Glenn, of Christiana; brothers, Floyd Smith, of Eton, Ga., and Londell Wigley, of Calhoun, Ga.; sister, Blondell Williamson, of Dutton; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy Marie Smith
Boaz
Dorothy Marie Smith, 94, of Boaz, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home.
Her funeral service was 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Boaz Carr Chapel, with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Rev. Jeff Teal officiated.
She is survived by six grandchildren; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Vaughn; and a brother, Thomas Mintz (Martha).
James Casey
Boaz
James Casey, 78, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Mikkelsen officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sanders Casey; and his sons, Michael Casey (Misty) and Stephen Casey (DeeDee); a brother, Bobby Taylor (Linda); three grandsons; and two granddaughters.
Jimmy Hudgins
Boaz
Jimmy Hudgins, 83, of South Walnut Street, Boaz, died April 25, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Andy Brown officiating followed by full Masonic Rites. Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Hudgins, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Sonya Hudgins, of Altoona; daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Roland Dooley, of Boaz, and Kem and Mark Patty, of Altoona; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roy L. Hudgins of Tennessee; sisters, Doris Morrow, of Tennessee, Connie Mitchell, of Mississippi, and Marilyn Mitchell, of Montana.
Maurine Chavers
Albertville
Maurine Chavers, 93, of Albertville, died April 23, 2021, at Barfield Healthcare of Guntersville.
Services were Monday, April 26, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Mike Johnson and Keith Williams officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Gunter (Larry); daughter-in-law, Diane Chavers; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Nellie Willene Hedricks Dickerson
Albertville
Nellie Willene Hedricks Dickerson, of Albertville, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home.
Survivors include two sons and their spouses, Stan and Sondra Dickerson, Ronnie and Cathy Dickerson; three grandchildren; and a “special son” Jimmy Dale Hedricks; and three great-grandchildren
Graveside services were at 3:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville. Albertville Memorial Chapel Funeral Home assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Willene’s name to Antioch Baptist Church in Albertville.
Shebia Jones
Gadsden
Shebia Jones, 60, of Gadsden, died April 23, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Junior Plunkett officiating. Burial was in Nixon Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, William Jones; and sisters, Pat Minor (Gary), Cindy Steele, and Theresa Rains.
Vernon “Buddy” Arlie Leath Jr.
Guntersville
Vernon “Buddy” Arlie Leath Jr., 56 of Guntersville, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service was April 18, 2021 at noon at Guntersville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Jonathan Davidson officiating.
Survivors include his mother, Jeanell Sampson; sister and brother-in-law, Lissa and John Maddox; brother, Kenneth Beaird; and a host of nieces and nephews.
James Benson
Guntersville
James Benson, 71, of Guntersville, died April 25, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Snead.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Ratcliff Benson; sons, James Benson and Chris Baron; daughter, Jessica Hintz; four grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Benson; and a sister, Jan Benson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Bethann Sadler Grace
Formerly of Albertville
Bethann Sadler Grace, age 68, of Madison, Alabama (formerly a resident of Albertville, Alabama) died at her home on April 24, 2021. Bethann grew up in Homewood, Alabama and lived there until she moved to her husband Bob’s hometown of Albertville and The Sand Mountain area after their marriage. Later, she and Bob moved to Madison to be near their daughter and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Robin Grace Maise (Andrew); grandson, Alex Butler; granddaughter, Kate Butler; sister-in-law, Linda Grace Jones; and brother-in-law, Bill Grace (Bill Dosch).
Bethann was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Dewey Sadler and Ann Mayo Sadler; and sister-in-law, Ruth Grace Burke.
Bethann was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, and at her death, she was an active member of Madison United Methodist Church.
A private family grave-side service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery, Albertville, AL, with the Rev. Dr. Travis Wilson, and the Rev. Sally G. Harris officiating.
The family has requested that any donations you choose to make in Bethann’s memory be made to: Madison United Methodist Church, Madison, AL; First United Methodist Church, Albertville, AL; Camp Sumatanga, Gallant, AL; or a charity of your choice.
Mary Hubbard Morton
Sardis City
Mary Hubbard Morton, of Sardis City, went to be with her Savior on Friday, April 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lee Morton.
Hers was a life marked by music, beauty and love. As a young girl she taught herself to play the piano. She grew up singing gospel music with her sisters and in church. Mary met her husband when she was opening for Jack Ryan and the Radio Gang on WGAD’s live radio broadcast from the Gadsden City Auditorium in the 1940’s. Later she sang professionally with The Evangelaires, The Hometown Quartet, and The Potter’s Clay.
Her loving, welcoming spirit made a difference to many who crossed her path. One of her love languages was cooking and serving the southern recipes that have become cherished family treasures. She loved planting and pruning in her garden and porch sitting with friends and family on “the veranda.” Mary never lost her life-long passion for interior design and fashion. A talented seamstress, her home décor and clothing creations were meticulous and ingenious.
Lee’s work required that he travelled much of their married life and she enjoyed accompanying him on exotic adventures, but skillfully managed the home while he was away. She also worked as the Communications Director at Baptist Montclair Medical Center in Birmingham for many years.
She was the proud mother to sons Danny, Jerry (Denise), Terry and daughter Joy Moore (Pete), and Nana to five grandchildren: Will Morton, Tara Morton Stein (Jason), Jacob Morton (Laura), Will Moore (Jeanne-Anne), Amanda Moore Woods (Matt), and nine great-grandchildren. She leaves to them a legacy of love and faith in her Lord Jesus Christ.
Please join us to celebrate Mary’s life on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Dr. Mike Goforth and Rev. Gene Taylor officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Sardis Baptist Church.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
