A hole-in-one on the golf course is a lot like winning the lottery – it isn’t supposed to happen that often, if ever. However, Buddy Moore of Boaz doesn’t live by the same set of rules as every other golfer.
July 27, Moore was playing a routine round of golf at Clear Creek Golf Club in Boaz when he recorded his 19th hole-in-one on the 12th hole, which is a par three. This was the second time he accomplished this feat on the 12th hole at Clear Creek and ninth time overall.
Finding the bottom of the cup on the first swing never gets old even for veterans like Moore.
“I hit my first hole-in-one in 1948 at a golf course just north of Chattanooga,” he said. “I had moved up there for work when I was 16 years old. I got to be friends with the guys I worked with on third shift, and we decided to start golfing together. I can tell you this, it was just as exciting hitting that hole-in-one last week as it was in Tennessee in 1948.”
Moore, now 87 years old, said he only needs one reason to play golf – it’s sunny outside.
“I play with a group of about four to eight people between Monday and Friday,” he said. “I just don’t miss a day on the course if I can help it. I enjoy the guys I play with, and it’s just something I really enjoy.”
Listed below are each hole-in-one Moore has sunk over the last 60 years:
1948 – Lupton City, Tennessee, hole No. 2 with a 5-iron.
1963 – Sumter, South Carolina, hole No. 18 with a 9-iron.
1963 – Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, hole No. 18 with an 8-iron.
1967 – Williams Air Force Base, Arizona, hole No. 9 with a pitching wedge.
1977 – Inverness Country Club, Birmingham, hole No. 6 with a 4-iron.
1978 – Goose Pond, Scottsboro, hole No. 3 with a 6-iron.
1982 – Fort Jackson, South Carolina, hole No. 11 with a 5-iron.
1984 – Albertville Country Club, hole No. 9 with a 9-iron.
1992 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 9 with a 9-iron.
1994 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 13 with a 5-iron.
1995 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 4 with a 4-wood.
1996 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 15 with a 7-iron.
1997 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 15 with an 8-iron.
2010 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 9 with a pitching wedge.
2010 – Lafayette Country Club, Georgia, hole No. 8 with an 8-iron.
2011 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 9 with a 9-iron.
2013 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 9 with an 8-iron.
2017 – Boaz Country Club, hole No. 12 with a pitching wedge.
2020 – Clear Creek, Boaz, hole No. 12 with a 9-iron.
Moore’s amateur golfing career began in 1952 when he joined the United States Air Force. He remained in the Air Force until 1974, and during that time represented several bases on the golf course.
Moore won three different base championships at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Florida, and Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“I was sent overseas in the early 1950s and when I came back I really got into playing again,” Moore said. “I practiced a whole lot once I got back and just got better and better.”
His wife of 66 years, Doris Anne, didn’t know exactly what she was getting into when she married Moore in 1954.
“He never even told me that he played that much golf,” she laughed. “But I’ve really enjoyed him playing for so long. The exercise is great, and it keeps him active. He’s 87 and still able to play every day. That really says a lot.”
After leaving the Air Force in 1974, Moore began working at the Lake Guntersville State Park Golf Course as the course’s professional golfer and was a member of the Professional Golfers Association.
He remained in that position until he retired in 1994.
“I really encourage folks to play golf, or get their kids into it at a young age,” he said. “My son started when he was 5 years old and still plays to this day. I’ve had both knees replaced, but it’s still a sport that I can play, and play pretty well.”
Moore said he’s always trying to shoot par or under every day he steps on the course. But sinking a hole-in-one is always in the back of his mind.
“If it’s a par three I’m trying to put it in on the first shot,” Moore laughed. “Hitting hole-in-ones never gets old. I’m not sure when the next one will be, but I’m hoping it’s soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.