GUNTERSVILLE — The Boaz varsity baseball team completed a sweep of the season series with rival Guntersville by posting an 11-8 victory Thursday night at Jim Whitaker Field.
Alex Hutchens paved the way to victory for the Pirates by going 5-for-5 with a double and one RBI.
Easton Hardin batted 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, and McKane Holland closed 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs as the Pirates collected 14 hits. Logan Walls went 2-for-3.
Mason Alexander batted 1-for-4, and Jackson Sarratt finished 1-for-5 with two RBIs.
Hutchens started on the mound and threw two innings, allowing five hits, five runs (two earned) and one walk. He struck out one batter.
Lucas Zatarain worked three innings in middle relief and picked up the win.
Hardin closed for the Pirates. He tossed the final two innings and struck out three.
Chandler Hampton homered and doubled for the Wildcats, and Dee Green contributed a double.
Hampton had two runs and one RBI, while Green finished 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Campbell Leach batted 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI, and Logan Pate, Jack Harris and Zak Burnett all went 2-for-4 with one run.
