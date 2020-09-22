Law enforcement, healthcare workers, members of the U.S. military and firefighters received a heartfelt thank you from hundreds of area residents Saturday during the Patriots for American Parade and Celebration.
Hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles decked out in American flags rolled into Boaz from Guntersville and Southside at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The convoy out of Guntersville was estimated by police escorts to be at least 2 miles long.
“I am so glad to see this in our town,” said attendee Gina Gillilan. “It is a sight to see.”
Attendees waved flags and cheered as full-time and volunteer firefighters, rescue squad members, police, sheriff’s office deputies and medical personnel walked through Old Mill Park.
“We wanted to bring our community together,” said co-organizer Jerry “Moe” Harris. “This started out as a parade but evolved into this community event.
“Our first responders and healthcare workers need every bit of our thanks and support right now.”
Police in every town between Southside and Guntersville worked to get the convoys through traffic safely. Both groups were escorted by sheriff’s deputies from Marshall and Etowah counties.
“They did a great and wonderful job getting us here safely,” Harris said.
Co-organizer Terra Barbee said she was happy with the turnout at the event. The weather was cool and breezy, making it an almost picture-perfect day for the event, she said.
“I can’t tell you how much this show of patriotism and support means,” Barbee said.
“First responders are our heroes. Without them, you cannot have law and order. Without law and order, you cannot have life and liberty.”
Barbee said during the parade from Guntersville, people stopped their vehicles to let the parade pass. Some stood on the side of the road waving and cheering as the vehicles passed.
“Terra has done an amazing job organizing this event,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman Administrative Assistant Rhonda McCoy. “She’s worked hard to keep this patriotic and not political. It is all about Americans and those who sacrifice something for our country every day.”
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton were presented plaques in recognition of their service to the community.
“It is nice to be recognized,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. “We do appreciate all of you who are here. We thank you!”
Harris said he knew the day’s events were from the heart.
“We are blessed to live here in the South where we have values and respect and are God-fearing residents,” Horton said. “It makes me feel really good to live in a place where we can come together in peace.”
