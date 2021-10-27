Sharing the gift of God’s word is as easy as filling a shoebox with toys and gifts.
Operation Christmas Child nationwide collection week is slated for Nov. 15-22 and Sardis Baptist Church is gearing up for their role as a local collection site.
“Operation Christmas Child is very important,” said Page Wright of Sardis Baptist Church.
“Always as a church we have taken part in filling boxes and several have gone to the regional processing center in Atlanta to volunteer.
“Our pastor got a call asking if we would serve as a collection site and he agreed.”
Wright said this year, as a collection site, church members have doubled their goal for boxes and will have a churchwide packing party soon.
Volunteers will be on hand at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. each day Nov. 15-19; from 9 to 11 a.m. only on Nov. 20; from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21; and from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 22.
“We will only be here for a little bit on the 22nd because we have to get all these boxes we collect loaded up on trucks for the trip to the central drop off location. From there they will be taken to Atlanta for final inspection and then shipped to other countries,” Wright said.
The collections will be done as a drive through operation, Wright said.
“No one will have to get out of their car,” she said. “Our volunteers will be masked and gloved. Anyone bringing a big load of boxes from another church will be asked to park in a special area so we can keep the line moving.”
Boxes may be dropped off at Sardis Baptist Church, 151 Church St.; Geraldine’s First Baptist Church, 12854 Alabama 227, Geraldine; or Gilliam Springs Baptist Church, 1351 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway in Arab. Log onto samaritanspurse.org for more information on dates and specific times for drop-offs.
Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Their mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the good news of Jesus Christ. Boxes are shipped outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease, and to children living on Native American reservations in the United States.
This year, the USA goal is 9.7 million boxes to be filled and shipped overseas, Wright said.
How to get started
Pick up any type of shoebox, whether it be an old box from your latest shoe purchase, or a plastic storage box from a discount store. Decide what age group and gender you are shopping for. Fill the box to the brim with goodies, such as balls and school supplies.
Each box needs to have a label, which can be printed off the Samaritan Purse website or gotten when the box is dropped off, and each box should have a $9 donation to cover shipping and processing costs.
Payment may be put inside the box or be paid online.
Don’t seal the box. Simply put a rubber band around it to keep it closed. The box will be inspected at various points in the process to ensure no contraband is included.
What to include?
Suggested items include personal care items, such as hairbrush, toothbrush, washcloth, blanket, reusable plastic containers and adhesive bandages; clothing and accessories; crafts and activities, including glue sticks, watercolor paints, stickers, colored pencils, notebooks, and jump ropes; toys, such as kickballs (but make sure to include a manual air pump), kites, Slinky, and finger puppets; school supplies; and a “wow item” such as an outfit, small musical instruments (think harmonica or recorder) or backpacks.
Do not include any types of candy, gum, seeds, fruit snacks, drink mixes, liquids of lotions, medications or vitamins, breakable items, anything in aerosol cans, toothpaste or scary or war-related toys in the boxes. These items will cause problems with customs regulations or can melt/break and damage the other goods inside the boxes.
Items may be taken out of their original packaging to help fit into the box better.
Boxes should be packed for children ages 2-4; 5-9; or 10-14 years old. They can also be packed with gender specific items.
“We seldom take things out of a box, but we are always encouraged to add things,” Wright said.
“We will accept anything you might have left over from packing boxes. We will get it to Atlanta where the final inspection is done. Sometimes we get boxes that aren’t as full as we would like them to be, or we are forced to take something out, so we will choose items to put in instead.”
The Greatest Gift
Included in each box is a pamphlet entitled “The Greatest Gift,” a colorful presentation of the Gospel in the child’s own language.
As shoeboxes gifts are distributed, local pastors of church leaders will present the Gospel in a fun way designed for kids while family and friends listen in.
After receiving the boxes, older children are encouraged to enroll in The Greatest Journey, a 12-lesson discipleship program. They will lean from trained local volunteers what it means to faithfully follow Christ and share their faith with others.
“The shoebox is the tangible expression of God’s love for these children,” Wright said.
