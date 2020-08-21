How did you do with the Bible study challenge from part 1? I listed numerous verses from Psalms and Proverbs dealing with the wicked. Here are some of those questions. Is it a command to the readers or request to the LORD? What relationship does the LORD have with the wicked? The righteous? How does the verse compare the wicked and the righteous?
What is the fate of the wicked? What should be our response to the actions of the wicked?
Remember that death, disease and suffering are a result of living in that fallen world. It just goes with the territory. But wicked people are also a part of the evil in this world.
In part 2, we will take a look at a few verses from Psalm 37.
Psalm 37:1: “Do not fret because of evil men or be envious of or be envious of those who do wrong.”
The first observation is that this verse is a command. The HCSB translates the word “fret” as “agitated.” The NLT translates it as “worry.” The Keil and Delitzsch commentary translates the word as “incensed.” The word in the original language has the idea of to burn or kindle, and is often translated “anger.”
The command “not to fret” also answers the question of what our response to the actions of the wicked should be.
As Psalm 37 continues on, it gives several reasons for not fretting over the evildoers.
Psalm 37:2: “for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away.”
This verse gives us the answer as to the duration and fate of the wicked. When evil men seem to be numerous and even prospering, it can be discouraging, but we must remember that their reign is temporary. The psalmist compares them to grass. We have all seen how a beautiful, lush green lawn can wither under intense heat and drought.
Notice the psalmist used the word “soon” twice in verse 2. This word does not imply that it will be done immediately, but when it occurs, it will be quick. Have you ever noticed what a difference just one day can make? Just when we think something in our life that is bad or unpleasant continues on with no end in sight, the next day things can change for the better just like that. It may have taken a while, but when the time came, it happened “soon.”
Some Bible scholars believe that Psalm 37 is a reference to the time that God’s people had been taken off into Babylonian captivity. The Babylonian Empire was in its splendor and glory.
While the Babylonians worshipped their heathen idols, they seemed to prosper while God’s people, who worshipped the one true God, were held in bondage. Then all of a sudden or soon, things changed. In fact, in one night it changed. Cyrus captured the city, killed the ruler, and overthrew the empire in one night.
Sometimes we may think that the Lord is slow in dealing with evil. Hear these words of II Peter 3:9-10: ‘The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some count slowness, but He is patient with you, not wishing for any to perish, but for everyone to come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a roar and the elements will be destroyed with intense heat, and the earth and her works will be burned up.” There were those in Peter’s day that thought the day of the Lord would come at any minute, but as it seemed to be delayed, Peter reminded them it could come like a thief in the night-unannounced and unexpected.
The psalmist gives further advice in 37:7: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently before him; do not fret when men succeed in their ways, when they carry out their evil schemes.” It can really be discouraging when evil men are not only abundant in numbers, but they even seem to be succeeding in their wicked schemes. The admonition is “be still before the Lord and wait patiently before him.”
Psalm 37:8 gives one final reason for not fretting over evildoers. “ Refrain from anger and give up your rage; do not be agitated-it can only bring harm.” (HCSB) A steady diet of cable news cycles and social media of the wicked in action causes many to be upset and constantly agitated. The psalmist has good advice for all of us here.
Let’s summarize.
Death, disease, and suffering are part of a fallen world. Wickedness and wicked people are as
well. Not only does their number seem to be increasing, but their wicked schemes seem to be succeeding as well. Don’t act so surprised when this happens. It has happened numerous times in history, and it certainly has not taken the Lord by surprise. Fretting and being agitated does no good, so STOP IT! Turn it all over to the Lord and let him take care of the situation.
Trust in him. Be still before him and be patient. Just when you least expect it, the Lord will deal with the wicked swiftly. When you are discouraged from trying to do right and good, remember the fate of the righteous. And when evil doers seem to have the upper hand, remember their fate as well. Back off and get the big picture. Do all you can to maintain the eternal perspective.
If you have found yourself fretting over evil doers, read Psalm 37 at least once a day. Limit the amount of time watching the news with repeated cycles of stories dealing with the acts of wicked people.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
