A pair of Geraldine Bulldogs were recently recognized for their achievements both on and off the athletics courts, fields, and tracks, announced as the recipients of the Bryant-Jordan Award for Class 3A Region 6.
Seniors Collin Mayfield, and Joanna Hammett were honored for their work as athletes, students, and members of the community. Mayfield will receive the Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athlete Award, while Hammett will be awarded the Bryant Jordan Achievement Award.
Named after two Alabama sports legends – Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan – the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program brings together the best and brightest high school senior student-athletes from 52 regions in Alabama awarding college scholarships to celebrate their achievements. The Bryant-Jordan Program honors students who are exceptional academically, as well as those who have overcome major obstacles to succeed. The scholarships are divided into two major categories.
Since 1986, the program has donated over $10 million scholarships to over 3,200 student-athletes across Alabama.
The Scholar-Athlete Award honors high school seniors who are both superior athletes and outstanding students. Selection considerations include: scholastic standing, sport involvement, athletic honors, student leadership and civic/church leadership.
The Achievement Award honors high school senior student-athletes who have achieved success relative to his or her ability or who may have overcome an unusual hardship. Selection considerations include: academic performance relative to measured ability, sport involvement, athletic honors, student leadership, civic/church leadership.
Mayfield started his athletic career as a standout baseball and basketball player for the Bulldogs, but since his junior year has focused his efforts on track and cross country. He is a four-time state champion, including the 2020 indoor 800 meter, 1600 meter, and 3200 meter championships, as well as the 2019 state cross country champion. He was also named captain for both the indoor and outdoor cross track teams, as well as the cross country teams.
Away from the track, Mayfield is a Sunday school leader at Geraldine First Baptist Church, a volunteer for Operation Christmas Child and numerous other local projects and organizations, and has served as a missionary in both Houston and New Orleans.
Hammett has been a star athlete in a number of sports, including volleyball, basketball, and rodeo. On the volleyball and basketball courts she has been a member of multiple DeKalb County championship winning teams, a team captain in basketball, and helped the volleyball team to a state runner-up finish. In Rodeo she was a state champion and national finals qualifier in goat tying.
When she’s not competing, Hammett has been a DeKalb County CAC Celebrity Host, volunteered for numerous events and organizations, including helping feeding area veterans and homeless, while also teaching children proper safety techniques for riding horses and competing in rodeo, as well as the Dig Pink Program to raise awareness for Breast Cancer.
The pair will be honored at the 36th Annual Bryant-Jordan Awards Ceremony, set to be held on April 12 at 6p .m. The event is currently scheduled to be an in-person banquet following strict CDC COVID-19 guidelines. The event will also be live streamed, for those unable to attend.
For more information on the event or the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program, visit bryantjordan.org or call Shelton Thompson at 205-397-7775.
