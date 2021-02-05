Behind a pair of 29-point quarters, host Fyffe rolled past visiting Pisgah on Thursday night, claiming an 89-40 victory to reach 20 wins on the season.
The Red Devils opened the game with a 29-12 advantage, and stretched the lead to 30 heading into halftime. Out of the break, Fyffe kept its foot on the gas, scoring 29 in the third to put the game well beyond reach.
"We started strong tonight and had a big first quarter," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "We really rebounded the ball well, and everyone seemed to shoot good."
The Red Devils got contributions from the whole roster, with seven players scoring eight points or more, and five players who snagged right rebounds of more.
Parker Godwin paced the offense with 22 points, with Tate Goolesby netting 12, and the duo of Luc Jones and Xavier Works each added 11 points.
Brody Dalton led the effort on the glass with a game-high 11 rebounds, while Micah Johnson and Godwin each snagged nine.
Jacob Hendricks posted 13 points in defeat for Pisgah.
The Red Devils close out the regular season tonight with a rematch against Section, who they knocked off earlier this week on Tuesday.
