Anyone with outstanding warrants, fines or court costs with Boaz Municipal Court can take advantage of Amnesty Day July 29.
Christie Knowles, city attorney, said from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. anyone with outstanding balances can come to the court and the municipal judge will accept one half of the amount owed to the court.
“Amnesty Day is an opportunity for people with adjudicated municipal court fines and court costs to clear their cases,” Knowles said. “Amnesty is also offered to individuals who have failed to appear and for whom warrants have been issued and are pending. If you have an active failure-to-appear warrant, you can come to Amnesty Day without concern of being arrested.”
In those cases, a court date will be reset and the person given an opportunity to pay half of any court costs and fines due with the balance forgiven/remitted, Knowles said.
“The City of Boaz Municipal Court encourages all individuals who have fines, court costs and failure-to-appear warrants outstanding to take advantage of this Amnesty Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.