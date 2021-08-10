Boaz officials have waited a long time to celebrate the official opening of the Courtyard on Main.
Thursday, an official ribbon cutting will be held at the park, located in downtown Boaz at 128 N. Main Street. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting with a ribbon cutting.
“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have held off having any kind of celebration,” said Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce President Jill Johnson. “Now we are finally able to do something and have some fun!”
The small park features picnic tables, flowers, a grassy area to play, decorative lighting and murals on the walls painted by local artist Suzanne Vann.
Chad Steed will provide live music. Door prizes will be given away and appetizer will be served.
The event is sponsored by the City of Boaz and the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce.
A second celebration will be held Friday during the city’s monthly cruise-in, also held downtown.
The car, truck and jeep cruise in begins at 5 p.m. featuring jeeps from the Marshall County Wranglers and classic cars and trucks from the Sand Mountain Cruisers. The event runs until 8 p.m. lining North Main Street.
The Boaz Legacy Foundation will host a dedication of the mural during the car show Friday.
Dedication of the city’s fourth mural at the intersection of Alabama 168 and North Main Street “Celebrating Transportation in Boaz, from Wagons to Progress” will begin at 6:15 p.m. The National Anthem will be sung at 6 p.m.
Wayne Hunt, Boaz historian, said the fourth downtown mural was completed in mid-July and focuses on the huge part the automotive industry had on the economy of Boaz for many years.
“The Sand Mountain Auto Auction in Boaz ran 700 to 800 automobiles weekly through the auction that brought dealers to Boaz from across the nation,” Hunt said.
Painted by Arab artist, Donald Walker, the mural features automobiles, trains and horse-drawn wagons.
Painted on the side of the former Merle Norman Studio, the building is currently under renovation by a new owner.
Raffle ticks will be sold for $1 each or $20 for the length of any car. Food vendors from Santa Fe, B’s Kettle, U-Do-It Snow Kones and Grumpy’s Catering will also be on hand.
Various downtown merchants will remain open late for the event as well.
No admission is charged for either event on Thursday or Friday.
For more information on either event, call the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce at 256-593-8154 or email boazchamberassist@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.