MONTGOMERY — North-South squads for the 61th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery have been selected.
The two 37-member teams comprised of 2020 graduating seniors were announced by Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, on Thursday.
The North roster features a pair of Boaz Pirates in offensive lineman Jackson Sarratt and linebacker Lorenzo Goss.
Sarratt, who signed to play for Bethel (Tennessee) University, was a two-time first team Class 5A All-State selection.
He anchored the line for Boaz’s offense last season, which averaged 27.5 points and 308.6 yards per game.
Goss was the leading tackler in The Reporter’s 10-team coverage area, making 119 stops. Coaches voted him the defensive most valuable player on the 2019 All-Marshall County team.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series, which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 last July to snap a four-game North winning streak.
Head coach for the North for the upcoming North-South Classic is Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith. South head coach is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School.
The North coaching staff includes Don Dover, Fultondale; Chris Elmore, Fort Payne; Rod Isaac, Midfield; Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore; Ryan Lolley, Gordo; Chis Musso, Haleyville; and Andy Lambert, Haleyville, the administrative coach.
The South coaching staff includes Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Anthony Jones, Notasulga; Josh McClendon, Greenville; Brian Seymore, Demopolis; and Mark Heaton, Baldwin County, the administrative coach.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, also plans to host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, volleyball, and boys and girls cross country during the All-Star Week in Montgomery.
The AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Sports Week is currently scheduled for July 13-18.
Lee said school deadline for submitting North-South all-star nominations for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis is April 17.
