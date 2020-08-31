Aug. 11
Thomas Hopkins, 34, of Gadsden, was charged with possession of marijuana and public intoxication, and a failure-to-appear warrant.
Aug. 12
Clifford Sanders, 31, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Aug. 13
Billy Martin, 48, of Guntersville, was charged with contempt of court.
Amber Walters, 32, of Boaz, was charged withpossession of a controlled substance.
Melissa Wyatt, 44, of Dawson, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Gregory Bright, 32, of Steele, was charged with a hold for another agency.
Mary Snider, 32, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Jared Beason, 25, of Albertville, was charged with a hold for another agency.
Aug. 14
Jeptha Davis, 41, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Cameron Minyard, 20, of Boaz, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Colby Hawkins, 38, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Aug. 15
Cristopher Hardeman, 45, of Albertville, was charged with four failure-to-appear warrants, and a first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Jody Hogeland, 43, of Boaz, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Aug. 16
Charles Loudermilk, 40, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of domestic violence/harassment.
Angel Pacheco-Gonzalez, 23, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with public intoxication.
Shawn King, 49, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Tammy Register, 46, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence charge.
Aug. 17
Tracy Bean, 36, of Boaz, on a hold for another agency.
