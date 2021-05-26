I remember one Saturday morning several years ago when we had an unwelcome house guest. My kids were ages five, six and eight and for once had decided to play nice together in the back yard. I had just sat down with a cup of coffee in the living room when a sudden movement on the floor caught my eye.
It was a lizard! Sitting in the middle of the room acting as if he owned the place! When I screamed, the scaly serpent casually walked under the sofa where I was now standing. I ran to the kitchen and grabbed the broom but couldn’t locate my guest anywhere. The kids came inside and joined my search, but he seemed to have vanished.
The following morning, however, I spotted our slimy guest sitting bold as all get out on the windowsill in the dining room. I grabbed my trusty broom again, but when I tried to poke him, he jumped onto the back of the drapes and raced to the top. I beat every speck of dust out of those Martha Stewart panels, but the lizard never fell. I gently pulled them open, and there he was, hanging on for dear life in a pleat next to the rod.
My oldest son, Josh, rushed into the room with his BB gun. I grabbed it, took aim and pulled the trigger. The beast fell to the floor and took off running behind the sofa once again. I thought he would surely die from his wounds when Josh realized the gun had no BBs in it. Apparently, the gust of air had just knocked the creature down.
Monday rolled around with no sign of our guest until late that evening when I went to the kitchen to cook supper. Reaching for the knob on the stove, I jumped a foot off the floor when I saw him sitting there… on my Kenmore range! He must have realized my game by then because he disappeared down into one of the burners. I turned every knob on high and didn’t have to wait long before he raced out and rushed underneath the refrigerator to cool off.
I sat down on the floor with the broom and tried to poke him with the handle. The kids gathered around me because it was better than anything on TV. Katie said he looked hungry to her, Josh asked if they made lizard traps and Jake stood by with a slingshot. We eventually ordered pizza for supper and went out on the porch to eat and plan our next strategy.
The next morning, I got up determined to somehow remove our unwanted visitor from the house. When I walked into the living room and saw him sitting in the middle of the floor soaking up a beam of sunlight, I didn’t scream or jump. I crept into the laundry room, pulled on a pair of work boots and snuck up behind the little devil.
Just as I raised my foot, Katie ran into the room and yelled “Run, Fred, run!” Yes, my animal loving daughter had named him. He followed his new friend’s instructions and raced underneath the sofa… again.
We continued to search high and low for Fred, but we never saw him again. I guess he decided being an unwanted house guest was just too exhausting….but I’m pretty sure he actually enjoyed his visit.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
