Obituaries for February 17, 2021

Rodney Clark
Chappell
Altoona
Rodney Clark Chappell, 72, of Altoona, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Due to current Covid restrictions, there will not be a funeral or graveside service at this time.
He was a lifelong resident of the Rockledge and Egypt communities. He was a 1966 graduate of Sardis High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Estelle chappell.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; daughters, Kelly (David) Chappell Bice, and April Chappell Cannon; a son, Brett (Kim) Chappell; a sister, Pam (Dennis) Leuneburg; grandchildren, Khalid and Zayne Cannon and Jeribeth, Ricky, and Brittney Bice; and a great-grandson, Payton Bice.
Special thanks to Pro Health Hospice Care, as well as Christi and Jason Landrum.
Joel Brown
Albertville
Joel Brown, 88, of Albertville, died Feb. 9, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Martling Cemetery with Bros. Gene Lambert and Bob McClendon officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Mae Ruth Brown; daughter, Joe Beth Brown, of Albertville; sons, Travis Brown (Linda), of Albertville, and Kevin Brown (Lisa), of Grant; brother, Harold Brown; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Clifford Clark
Rainsville
Clifford Clark, 72, of Rainsville, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Gadsden Regional.
A celebration of life was held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Cates Noles officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Clark, of Rainsville; sons, Chris Clark (Sharon), of Rainsville, and Brent Clark (Angela), of Guntersville; brother, Ernest Clark (Diane), of Ruhama; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Plainview Athletics in Mr. Clifford Clark’s name, PO Box 463, Rainsville, Alabama 35986.
Sherry Tant
Horton
Sherry Tant, 61, of Thacker Road, Horton, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Marie Claburn and Jim Alexander; sisters, Betty “B.J.” and Randy McDaniel, Vickie Tant and Allon White, and Tammie Smart and John Villenuve; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
