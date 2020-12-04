TUSCALOOSA — The official Fyffe school colors are red and black but another of the favorite colors of the Red Devils is blue – that’s the color scheme of the trophy the Alabama High School Athletic Association gives to state championship winners.
With the 21-16 come-from-behind win over No. 9 Montgomery-Catholic on Thursday in the Class 3A state championship game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Red Devils took home their third straight blue trophy and the fifth since winning their first one in 2014.
The championships in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019 came in Class 2A.
Fyffe knocks off ranked teams on drive to title
After Fyffe hammered unranked Oakman 69-21 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs, the Red Devils then knocked off No. 4 Walter Wellborn 42-13 in the second round, No. 3 Ohatchee 26-7 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Piedmont 14-6 in the semifinals.
Montgomery-Catholic was ranked ninth in the final Class 3A rankings of the season.
Fyffe’s run since 2014
Since the beginning of the 2014 season, Fyffe has a record of 100-3. Two of the three losses came in 2015. Elba beat the Red Devils 36-22 in the state finals in Tuscaloosa. The other loss was a 21-14 setback to Cleveland in the second game of the season.
The only other loss during the seven-year stretch was 35-28 to Sulligent in the quarterfinals of the 2017 state playoffs.
First win in T-town
The win over Montgomery-Catholic was Fyffe’s first-ever win in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The only other appearance in Tuscaloosa resulted in the loss to Elba in 2015.
Fyffe’s previous four state titles were won on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Paul Benefield
In leading Fyffe to their fifth state championship, head coach Paul Benefield improved his record in 24 years at his alma mater to 267-42.
His overall record in 29 years, including his five years at Sylvania, now stands at 312-53 (.854 percentage).
He is 5-2 in state championship games.
Passing only when needed
Fyffe’s offense is built around a pounding, grind-it-out rushing attack, but when Fyffe needed to pass the ball, it was successful.
Going into the championship game against Montgomery-Catholic, Fyffe had only thrown 28 passes in 2020. They had completed 17, and 11 of those were for touchdowns.
Against Montgomery-Catholic, quarterback Ike Rowell completed 5-of-7 passes for 155 yards. Rowell also rushed for 140 yards on 36 carries and scored all three Fyffe touchdowns. He added 104 yards on five kickoff returns.
Rowell opened Fyffe’s game-winning drive with completions of 34 and 29 yards to 6-foot-6 tight end Brody Dalton, who caught both passes while surrounded by defenders.
“Most of the time when we throw the ball, there ain’t nobody covering him, but today they were covering him and he made two big plays there,” Rowell said of Dalton.
Benefield said, “We’re always going to throw it up to Big Dog [Dalton]. If he can get his feet on the ground, he’s going to catch it. He can catch it with two or three hanging on him too.”
