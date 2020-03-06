“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me.”
How many times as children did we quote that rhyme to our friends after they had said something mean or unkind to us? The fact of the matter is that words not only harm us. We may have chanted that rhyme, only to quickly turn away with a quivering lip trying to hold back the tears.
Words cannot only hurt us, but they also can demoralize, discourage and even paralyze us dead in our tracks. Words can turn others against us. Words are like the strokes of an artist’s brush. Each word can paint another in a bad light. Wars have been started by poorly chosen words. Homes have been torn asunder by the power of the tongue. Friendships and business partnerships have been the victims of harsh words.
James reminds us of the power of words and the tongue.
“See how great a forest is set aflame by such a small fire. And the tongue is a fire, the very world of iniquity.” (James 3:5-6a)
One of the most damaging uses of words is that used for mocking, derision and falsely accusing. Those who oppose the work of God rely on such words that have the potential to be deadly, debilitating, and destructive.
We find two such examples in the books of Ezra and Nehemiah. In Ezra is the account of rebuilding the temple, and in Nehemiah is the story of the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem. The rebuilding of the walls began with Nehemiah, who was in the group that was taken away into captivity. He went to King Artaxerxes with a heavy heart. The king actually allowed him to return to his homeland to rebuild the walls.
Another unlikely candidate had a part in the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem-Cyrus, king of Persia. This action was actually a fulfillment of a prophecy of Jeremiah. Ezra was allowed to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the temple.
As is always the case, when the Lord gives someone a vision for a large undertaking, there will be opposition. Count on it. Mark it down. It will happen.
Sanballat was a Samaritan official who set himself up to oppose Nehemiah from the time he arrived to begin the rebuilding. Nehemiah 4:1 gives us his reaction:
“Now it came about that when Sanballat heard that we were rebuilding the wall, he became furious and very angry and mocked the Jews.”
Sanballat was in control as long as the wall was nothing but a pile of sticks and stones, and the Jews had no leader. He recognized that was about to change and that he would lose control.
Words of ridicule have been around since the Garden of Eden. Satan ridiculed Eve and even God by a series of questions sprinkled with lies, half-truths, and even exaggerations.
Now let’s turn our attention to the rebuilding of the temple in the book of Ezra. Notice what the people of the land did to discourage those involved in that project.
“Now the people of the land discouraged the people of Judah, and frightened them from building, and even hired counselors against them to frustrate their counsel all the days of Cyrus.” (Ezra 4:4-5)
May I suggest you go back and read this verse again? Can you believe the Samaritans actually hired “counselors” to speak against the Jews that were rebuilding the temple? That is unbelievable! They actually paid people to speak against the Nehemiah and the Jews. And we only thought that kind of action was a relatively new concept used in the modern political world. No, it has been around even since the Old Testament.
And by the way, the temple in Jerusalem and the walls of the city were completed, in spite of the opposition.
Christians who are content to simply fill a pew on Sunday, but do little else to build the kingdom, will most likely never experience any kind of opposition. But those who get serious by sharing the Gospel with the lost, having an organized and consistent intercessory prayer life, or engaging in other ministries are more likely to experience such opposition as those who were rebuilding the city walls and the temple.
During WWII, the Germans and Japanese attempted to demoralize our troops on both fronts with two female radio personalities-Tokyo Rose and Axis Sally. Both had regular radio broadcasts filled with propaganda. Their tactics were similar to those who opposed Ezra and Nehemiah. These broadcasts were laced with lies, half-truths, and exaggerations.
Have you been ridiculed or mocked for your Christian life or some project or ministry the Lord has called you to carry out? Have you allowed these words to discourage, devastate, or even paralyze you or bring your project or ministry to a halt? If so, recognize that the words spoken against you were merely a tactic of the one or ones determined to oppose you or your project. Follow the examples of Ezra and Nehemiah, and with more resolve than ever, see it to completion.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.