Heading into the week tied for the area title and the right to host in the opening round of the baseball playoffs, the Sardis Lions weren’t about to let rival Boaz have those honors again.
The Lions captured a 10-6 victory on Tuesday in eight innings at Boaz to take a one-game edge, then wrapped up the regular season crown on Thursday with a 5-0 victory over the Pirates on the Lions’ home field.
For head Coach Kevin Vinson, the team has used a blend of young talent and five returning seniors to grow as the season went along, and with a seven-game winning streak at the moment, the team is peaking at the right time with the postseason now less than a week away.
“We’ve been playing pretty well since spring break,” Vinson said of his team’s effort this week against Boaz. “And the guys have a lot of confidence right now. Really, going into the series, they didn’t think anything about it or have any added pressure, they just went out and played baseball the way they’d been playing past few weeks.”
Tuesday’s victory was highlighted by a four-run top of the eighth inning that included a two-run single from freshman Landon Carrol and a two-run double from senior Justin Golden to lift the Lions to the win.
The momentum from that win carried into Thursday, where Lions pitcher Brody Samples put the team on his right arm, tossing all seven innings, giving up just a single hit, walking just two, and fanning eight to earn the complete game win and area clincher. Golden also continued his big week at the plate with a pair of hits and two RBIs, while another freshman, Carson Gillilan, drove in a pair with two hits, with Samples helping his own cause with three hits and an RBI.
“We’re a young team, but at the same time we’ve got five seniors, they’ve provided some great leadership and they’ve stepped up in big moments,” Vinson said of his team stepping up in its biggest moments this week. “Our pitching has been solid all year and given us a chance when we struggled swinging the bats early in the year, but around spring break the bats started getting hot and everybody’s come together and played well at the right time.”
For Vinson, the help of having five seniors on the roster set the tone for the season, and has trickled down to the team’s younger players, who have embraced the challenges and expectations that come with playing at the varsity level.
“It’s huge from the standpoint of understand what we expect during the game and what we expect in practice and holding people accountable,” Vinson said of his senior leaders. “But we have a really good young class and one of the things that has made them good is they do hold themselves accountable. They’ve put in the work they needed to put in to earn playing time. The leadership starts at the top with the seniors, but as far as the team goes, we’ve got a great group that isn’t afraid to work and are a pleasure to coach.”
With the area title in hand, the Lions have just one regular season game remaining, against Hokes Bluff on Saturday, before they play host to West Point next Friday with a doubleheader, and a deciding Game 3 if needed on Saturday. Even this late in the season, Vinson said there have been challenges to the schedule, with what was scheduled to be the team’s final regular season game on Monday wiped out due to their opponent canceling.
“Typically what I like to do is schedule a game at the beginning of the week, but the team we were set to play had to cancel, so we’ll try and get a couple scrimmages in early in the week,” Vinson concluded. “But it’s business as usual, go out and keep getting the reps in and work like we have all year long, and hopefully get ready to cash it in on Friday.”
