This is a Faith column.
Matthew 25:1-13: I used to read this Scripture and sort of inwardly berate the five women who sounded so harsh. I mean, we are taught to share with others from the time we are preschool age, right? Not this time. This is where a personal relationship with the Lord gets...well, personal.
Matthew 25 contains some intense parables concerning the time of the end. The parable of the 10 virgins is so eye opening...at least I hope it is eye-opening; they all fell asleep! Most know or have heard of the story of these ladies. Five were wise, and five were foolish. The defining characteristic of the wise is in their preparation and humility.
Preparation - they brought extra oil.
Humility - they understood that they did not know the times set, just that they needed to be prepared.
Like I said, I used to consider the wise virgins harsh when the foolish just wanted to use "some" of their oil.
"No, lest there should not be enough for us and you; but go rather to those who sell and buy for yourselves."
I believe with all of my heart that it is time for us to buy our own oil. Depending on the anointing of someone else will not keep our lamps burning. Leaning on the price someone else has paid will not get us in the door before it is shut. It is personal!
It's on you. It's on me.
I challenge you to check and see if you are carrying a jar of oil along with your lamp. Do some inventory. Allow the Lord to deal with you – if He lets you know that you are trying to live a "just enough" life, then I pray that you will humble yourself and be willing to pay the price for the oil.
The foolish never said that they did not have the money...just that they were not willing to go through the process.
It's time to buy the oil for ourselves. He's coming.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
