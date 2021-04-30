An Albertville man is behind bars facing attempted murder charges.
Around mid-morning Thursday, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said 68-year-old Henry Jordan, of Albertville, showed up at the home of a woman with whom he had been in a past relationship.
Smith said Jordan peeked into the home’s windows and then shot at the female resident inside through the front door.
The victim was not struck by the bullet, but Jordan forced his way into the home and assaulted the woman, firing an additional shot before the gun jammed.
“[The victim] was able to call for help,” Smith said.
Smith said three patrol units responded to the scene and were able to take Jordan into custody. Aside from the woman’s injuries, no one else was injured.
“She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries,” Smith said.
Jordan was transported to the Albertville City Jail before being transferred to the Marshall County Jail Friday. He remains lodged in the MC Jail under first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary and attempted murder charges. Bond was set at $250,000.
Smith said the female victim had taken out an order of protection against Jordan stemming from past incidents between the two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.