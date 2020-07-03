Have you ever dropped a beautiful glass or a priceless vase? Ever hit a baseball into a window?
Or maybe you have felt your own heart shatter into a million pieces.
In any case, brokenness is painful, costly and yet somehow beautiful.
One of my favorite stories in the Word is found in Mark 14.
Jesus was reclining at a table, and suddenly there was perfume dripping from His head. Can you imagine the aroma that filled that house?!
A woman had decided to take an alabaster jar of very expensive perfume and turn it into an act of worship.
The part that gets me is that she did not just pour out what she had...SHE BROKE THE JAR!
In my heart, I see the jar as representation of her life. She brought all her past — the good and the bad—and offered it to the Lord. She could have emptied the container, and the act would still have been a glorious display of her love for Him.
The brokenness, however, tells me this: there was no going back.
She did not know if He would be pleased or not, but she did not withhold anything.
Have you ever dared to worship the Lord with such reckless abandon, scorning the opinions of those standing near? If not, I encourage you to break the jar today. I urge you to go past the point of no return and lay it all on the line.
There is something so powerful about worship that flows through the cracks in our hearts. The aroma fills the house with such purity because we are not trying to glue the pieces of our lives together in pride.
We are all broken. Let us offer the pieces to the One who can make us whole.
"And Jesus said, Let her alone; why trouble ye her? she hath wrought a good work on me. For ye have the poor with you always, and whensoever ye will ye may do them good: but me ye have not always. She hath done what she could: she is come aforehand to anoint my body to the burying." - Mark 14: 6-8
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries — one of which is writing the devotion for the church’s website. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
