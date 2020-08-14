Aug. 7
Ronny Hollis, 36, of Boaz, was charged with three failure-to-appear warrants and a bondsman’s process warrant.
Manuel Martinez, 22, of Cleveland, was charged with a hold for Blount County.
James Stewart, 31, of Gadsden, was charged with failure-to-appear warrant and a bondsman’s process warrant.
Aug. 8
Judy Brumbalough, 53, of Grant, was charged with simple assault/harassment.
Aug. 9
Dustin Otinger, 23, of Albertville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Aug. 10
Casey Jones, 35, of Altoona, was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Vernon Leath, 55, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Sterling, 36, of Arab, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Landon Bolding, 18, of Guntersville, was charged with obstructing justice using false identity, attempting to elude a police officer and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Cox, 42, of Arab, was charged with two charges of attempted murder of a police officer.
Tanya Rouse, 34, of Cullman, was charged with a bondsman process warrant.
James Mooney, 42, of Blountsville, was charged with theft and first-degree theft of property.
Jesse Wyatt, 34, of Horton, was charged with harassment.
Aug. 12
Howard Blackwell, 53, of Albertville, was charged with buying/receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberlee Pezzeca, 42, of Guntersville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Bobby Leak, 41, of Arab, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass charge.
Tasha Vreeland, 31, of Horton, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
Christopher Tedder, 38, of Blountsville, on a charge of damaging state property by a convict.
Lacy Baraglia, 30, of Arab, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a bondsman process warrant.
Jerry Henry, 33, of Oneonta, on a hold for Blount County.
Betty Martin, 62, of Arab, on charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Joshua Smith, 32, of Albertville, on a shoplifting charge.
Kasey Cormier, 31, of Horton, on charges of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, third-degree criminal mischief and buying/receiving stolen property.
Makayla Daniels, 20, of Union Grove, on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Rex Wonders, 33, of Arab, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
Alexis Rainwater, 19, of Scottsboro, on charges of simple assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
John Pritchett, 65, of Grant, on a failure-to-appear warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garry Swords, 34, of Albertville, on charges of simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment and non-payment of parental support.
Jamie Collins, 44, of Dutton, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
Troy Keck, 51, of Albertville, on a charge of driving under the influence.
Aug. 13
Randall Works, 60, of Albertville, on a charge of obstructing justice by using a false identification.
