This is an opinion piece.
I’m prone to sweat a lot, even in air conditioned buildings. But I don’t think I’ve ever sweated more than I did on my wedding day.
It was five years ago today that I was standing by a small pond on a farm turned wedding venue just outside of Mobile, Alabama. I had long since sweated through my tan linen suit, which I had chosen for its breathable quality, by the time the music queuing the bridal procession started.
I’m not sure how my wife’s makeup stayed on, as my face was drenched with sweat, literally dripping as the minister began going over our vows. It was hard to tell if the face she was making was one of bemusement or frustration or whether she was just squinting from the sun and her own sweat getting into her eyes.
The ceremony was over quicker than a fever dream, and by that time, there wasn’t a dry cheek or non-red face in the crowd, mostly from the 95-plus degree weather. The large oak tree that would have provided ample shade for the audience was felled mere weeks before our big day, so there was no escaping the heat or the direct sunlight, and our wedding programs fashioned as fans gave little reprieve.
Going back through the videos and photos from that day, you can see most people feverishly fanning themselves and downing bottle after bottle of water — I think we ran out before the ceremony started — as sweat spots formed in random places on their fine, formal attire.
That’s what most people remember about that day; even my wife mentions the heat first when retelling our wedding story five years later. It certainly made it memorable beyond your average ceremony. Now, whenever the weather is blisteringly hot and sweaty — which is nearly everyday in the Alabamian summer — instead of suffering through it, we have a fond, unique memory to look back on. It’s certainly helped us remember not to sweat the little things.
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
