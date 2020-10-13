The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is looking for sponsors for more than 1,500 children who need help with Christmas gifts. Sign-ups for Christmas help were held in September.
"The Christmas Coalition would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who helped during our September sign-ups this year," the group said in a statement. "Christmas Coalition has received applications for over 1,500 children for sponsorship during the 2020 season. As we all know, 2020 has been a year of struggles for many with COVID-19 affecting families, schools and businesses. We feel sure that there will be additional people who will have a crisis before Christmas and need help. MCCC expects this year’s total number to increase beyond the applications already received and we need your help!"
Sponsoring a child can be done as a group project or by an individual. All sponsors are appreciated and make a huge difference in the life of a child.
All applicants have been screened so their need for assistance has been established and verified, the Coalition statement said.
Individuals, businesses, civic clubs and churches can sponsor a child or several children. Sponsors are encouraged to shop for their child/children themselves. The board suggests that sponsors spend at least $100 per child for those 0-12 years and $125 per child for those 13 and up. Please try to keep items even for those in the same family. If this is not possible, they can send a monetary donation and a Christmas Coalition volunteer will shop for the gifts.
Donations may also be made as a gift in honor or memory of someone.
Tax deductible donations can be sent to:
Marshall County Christmas Coalition
P.O. Box 71
Guntersville, AL 35976
Or visit www.christmascoalition.org.
For additional information, visit the website at www.christmascoalition.org or call the Marshall County Christmas Coalition office at 256-582-9998.
