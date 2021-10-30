FYFFE — Freshman running back Logan Anderson scored five touchdowns while the defense forced three turnovers, propelling Class 3A, No. 3 Fyffe to a 45-7 smashing of Class 6A Scottsboro on Thursday night at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
The regular-season finale was the first meeting between the programs.
Fyffe improved to 8-1 overall and will host Walter Wellborn in the opening round of the state playoffs on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Red Devils are riding a 15-game postseason winning streak, which includes Class 2A state titles in 2018 and 2019 and the 3A crown in 2020.
Thursday’s victory was Fyffe’s 53rd consecutive on its home field.
Anderson rushed 15 times for 139 yards and four touchdowns. His fifth TD came on a kickoff return.
Kyle Dukes rushed for 113 yards on 17 attempts for the Red Devils, who finished with 286 yards on the ground.
Scottsboro closed with a 3-7 record.
Fyffe never trailed, as it opened the contest with a 70-yard scoring drive capped by Anderson’s 9-yard run with 7:45 left in the first period. Fyffe missed the extra point.
Scottsboro went three-and-out on its first possession and punted. The Red Devils took over at the Wildcats’ 47-yard line and marched to the end zone in nine plays, with Brodie Hicks scoring on a 2-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, but Fyffe led 12-0 with 13 seconds remaining.
Fyffe’s Tucker Wilks recovered a fumble at his 31-yard line to stop a second-quarter Scottsboro drive.
The Red Devils’ only points of the second came on Anderson’s 22-yard TD with 14 seconds on the clock. The two-point conversion failed, leaving Fyffe in front 18-0.
Hicks forced a fumble on the second-half kickoff, and Anderson recovered at the Scottsboro 27. Three plays later, Anderson scored from the 2 and added the two-point conversion, pushing Fyffe’s advantage to 26-0 at the 10:30 mark of the third quarter.
Following a punt, Fyffe started its first offensive series of the third from Scottsboro’s 49. The Red Devils reached the end zone in six plays, with Anderson picking up his final rushing TD on a 9-yard carry. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 33-0 at the 5:23 mark.
Fyffe’s Will Stephens grabbed an interception with 1:47 left in the third period, putting his team’s offense in business at the Scottsboro 38.
Hicks capped a seven-play drive with a 3-yard TD with 9:52 left in the fourth quarter. The extra point was no good.
Scottsboro answered with its only scoring drive of the night, a seven-play, 68-yard march. Keelan Alvarez picked up the TD on a 12-yard run with 6:57 left in the game. The extra point made it 39-7.
Anderson returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown with 6:40 to play. The Red Devils missed the extra point, but they led 45-7.
