The NAIA announced its All-America honors for men’s Division I basketball March 26, with two Faulkner Eagles garnering recognition.
“Anytime guys are able to get honors like that, it’s always a reflection of having a really good team,” Faulkner men’s coach Scott Sanderson said. “We had to accomplish a lot as a team in order for those guys to be recognized for their individual effort.”
On the men’s side, Faulkner saw senior Milan Skundric of Negotin, Serbia, earn a second team All-America designation while sophomore CJ Williamson, of Guntersville, was third team.
That duo, which earned first team All-SSAC distinction, helped spur the Eagles to a 27-4 record, the regular season conference championship and a No. 2 seed in the NAIA National Tournament.
“For our program to produce the All-American players at the rate that it has is just a testament to having really good players who buy into what we are trying to do and what we are teaching them to do,” Sanderson said. “Individual awards are always a reflection of team buy-in and individuals helping the team to be successful.”
Skundric, Co-Player of the Year in the SSAC, finished the season with 14.8 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 79.4% from the free throw line.
Skundric’s additional stats also proved impressive, as he averaged 7.7 rebounds, 2.48 assists and 1.48 blocks per contest. The award comes one season after Skundric was an honorable mention All-American.
“Milan had a really good two years here and was able to create a lot of mismatches for teams,” Drew Wilson, assistant coach for the men’s team, said.
“He was a real problem offensively. He has a great skillset that he was able to utilize. He was very good at playing at 10 feet, and a very willing passer as well. He is a fun guy to play with and be around.”
Williamson notched 15.5 points per game in his sophomore season while shooting 49.8% from the floor and 76.5% from the free-throw line. Williamson also turned in averages of 5.03 rebounds, 2.27 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
“CJ Williamson was a really good player for us this year. Obviously, he had an incredible year in his first year,” Wilson, a former Snead State assistant, said.
“He was a willing teammate. He was willing to move positions and play in the places that we needed him to play for our team to be successful.
“It’s great to see him be rewarded for that willingness and that team-first attitude of being willing to do everything that was necessary for our team to win.”
Williamson transferred to Faulkner from NCAA Division I member Mercer University.
