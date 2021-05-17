Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Albertville at 8171 U.S. Highway 431, Suite 112 — making it the ninth restaurant in the greater Huntsville area.
The restaurant will open its doors to the public today, Monday, May 17, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs Franchisees Joel Dennis and Darryl Harris.
This is the fourth restaurant for Dennis and Harris together, who opened their first Firehouse Subs in Gadsden in 2005. These franchisees own and operate Firehouse Subs locations throughout Alabama and Georgia, and will expand their footprint by opening their newest restaurant in none other than the “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.”
“Many might overlook that Albertville happens to be the Fire Hydrant Capital of the World, but to us, it’s symbolic of the community and mission behind Firehouse Subs,” said Harris. “I look forward to welcoming new and loyal guests to try our hot and hearty subs while we continue to give back locally through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”
The Albertville Firehouse Subs restaurant opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant offers hot and hearty subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.
These local restaurant owners are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $254,000 in the Greater Huntsville area. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.
Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.
Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring a fire truck belonging to the Albertville Fire Department, along with a silver fire hydrant -- a tribute to Albertville being the Fire Hydrant Capital of the World. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,195 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $55 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.
About Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.
Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit firehousesubs.com.
Quick Facts:
- More than 1,200 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations
- $55+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®
- Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.
