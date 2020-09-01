Birthdays
Kaydence Bailee Riedlinger celebrated her 11th birthday on Aug. 13.
She is the daughter of Derick Riedlinger and Anna Epperson. Grandparents are Tim Riedlinger, Pam Sanders and Van and Renae Farmer.
Great-grandparents are Verlyn and Martha Riedlinger and Patsy Stephens.
Calendar
Wednesday, September 2
• Marshall Medical Centers are having a blood drive from 12-5 p.m. at the Marshall Cancer Center. The second blood drive will take place at Marshall Medical Centers South location on Sept. 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 2 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The drive will be hosted in classroom A in the Physicians’ Office Building. All donors will receive a 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler and will be entered into a drawing for a smart TV.
Thursday, September 10
• The NACC Foundation’s annual Mustang Scramble golf tournament and golf ball drop will be at Dogwood Hills Golf Resort and Gardens in Flat Rock. This year, teams will tee off at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nacc.edu.
Saturday, September 12
• The Albertville Fire Department is having a charity golf tournament at Big Spring Lake Golf Course. Morning tee time is at 9, and afternoon tee time is at 1:30.
Wednesday, September 15
• United Way of Marshall County is having its 23rd annual Day of Caring. To register, visit unitedwaymarshall.org/dayofcaring. There will be no breakfast this year due to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.