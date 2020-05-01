The Schools may be closed but class is still in session for students across the state who have transitioned to at-home learning to finish out the 2019-2020 school year. But without the structure of traditional school days and classrooms, parents may find it hard to get their children to concentrate on their studies and finish their work.
“Parents should establish set times for children to work on school assignments,” Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English said. “Consistent routine will provide comfort for children during this time.”
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley echoed English’s recommendation.
“Educators suggest some type of daily routine,” Wigley said. “Children thrive when provided with routines.”
Parents and guardians finding themselves in a new role as at-home teacher are not alone, English said. Parents and students can still communicate with their teachers through email or other online platforms. There are also many online resources available at the school’s websites, Wigley said.
The Albertville City School Board chose to use a “blended education platform” to complete the school year. The new policy began Monday, April 6, and will continue through May 22. During this time, teachers will be posting lessons and videos to Google Classroom and YouTube. English encouraged parents and students to subscribe to the Aggie Vision Academy YouTube channel. Teachers will also be available each day during the week from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for parents and students to communicate with, if needed.
The Reporter spoke with one teacher who said they were “overwhelmed” with the online teaching and having to contact students who were not participating in the lessons.
“Follow directions established by their child’s teacher and keep up-to-date with assignments,” English said. “Communicate with teachers via email or other established platforms to receive teacher guidance.”
“The mission of Marshall County Schools during this time is to maintain consistent communication with students regarding their wellbeing and to do what we can as educators to provide resources and services which prepare students for their next chapter in life,” Wigley said.
“The faculty, staff, students, parents and communities of Marshall County Schools have been amazing with all efforts in the transformation from at-school learning to at-home learning,” she continued. “I want to personally thank each person who has played a role in our efforts.”
“We encourage everyone to make this uncommon time in public education a positive family experience,” English said. “ We encourage families to take this opportunity to invest in their children’s academic activities and develop what will become fond memories with their children. The Aggie Family will get through this together.”
