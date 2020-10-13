The Marshall County chapter of the Jacksonville State University Alumni Association will hold its annual Spirit Night on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Jefferson’s in Albertville at 6. All local COVID-19 and Jefferson’s protocols must be followed.
This event is for local alumni to fellowship and talk about their memories at JSU. A silent auction will also take place during the event to raise money for scholarships given each year to local students attending JSU.
Speakers for the event will be longtime legends of the university. Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting Mike Parris and Marching Southerners Director Dr. Ken Bodiford are slated to speak.
Reservations are encouraged but not required. To make a reservation, go to www.jsu.edu/giving.
For more information, contact chapter president Ricky Smith at rsmith196742@gmail.com.
Gamecocks win: Zerrick Cooper rushed for two touchdowns and the defense forced two key fourth-quarter turnovers as Jacksonville State (1-1) defeated Mercer 34-28 on Oct. 10. JSU has now won 15 consecutive home openers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.