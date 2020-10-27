The Gulf Coast is embracing for impact yet again as another hurricane makes its way toward Alabama.
Hurricane Zeta weakened to tropical storm levels after colliding with the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico on Tuesday. However, the National Weather Serviced predicted it would strengthen back into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall again.
As of Tuesday, the storm was projected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana and Mississippi coastline sometime late Wednesday evening. From there, the storm may continue its northeastward path across Alabama crossing over the Sand Mountain area Thursday morning.
While those on the coast can expect heavy impacts including high winds, excessive rain and potentially life-threatening storm surges, most of north Alabama will experience thunderstorms and showers, which may drop up to four inches of rain by Thursday evening. Some wind gusts could also reach up to 40 mph, the weather service said.
An 80% chance of rain is forecasted for Wednesday. That percentage will slowly drop Thursday, down to 30% by the evening, when the low temperature is expected to be in the high 40s.
The NWS forecasted a mostly clear, much cooler Friday for the area with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 43.
