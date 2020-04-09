Wayne Farms in Albertville confirmed two of its employees have recently contracted the coronavirus.
Frank Singleton, a spokesperson for the company, said the infections were discovered earlier this week — one on Tuesday, April 7, and the other on Wednesday, April 8.
“We’re constantly evaluating and monitoring this [situation],” he said. “We evaluate these [cases] to look at who else might have been exposed … The people get evaluated, but right now we have the two positives.”
Operations at the poultry processor will continue, but it won’t be business as usual.
“As this thing goes forward, as you look at other businesses and the whole country at large, we anticipate that there will be other positives,” he said. “We’ve been operating under our COVID-19 response protocol for several weeks since Feb. 24. We have contingencies in place.”
Singleton said the company and its onsite health team have been following all of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. He said they have been maintaining a “workplace safety regimen” which includes taking employees’ temperatures at each entrance, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and using personal protective equipment.
“Our operational health folks are monitoring the employees as well for any flu like symptoms,” he said. "Someone has those symptoms, they’ll be sent home until they’re symptom free.”
If an employee is identified as a possible carrier of the virus, Singleton said they would be sent home for 14 days and would need to be cleared by a physician before returning to work.
“In terms of plant exposure, [there’s been a] very small percentage of positives in a workforce of more than 1,000 in Albertville, and the [infected] employees were removed from the plant and won't be back until 14 days have transpired per public health guidelines,” he said.
The Reporter has received several calls from readers expressing concern about the safety of consuming food products from businesses where employees were found to be infected with the coronavirus. However, both the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC have stated that there is currently no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted through food or food packaging.
“Consumers need not be concerned about consuming chicken,” Singleton said. “Products are processed and packaged according to [United States Department of Agriculture] standards, and would, of course, be cooked prior to consumption. Consumers should take the same precautions they always do when handling chicken — wash hands and [prepare] surfaces/tools well, cook and store according to instructions on packaging.”
