Gracie Lewis Hand
Guntersville
The daughter of John Murphy and Leona Holt Lewis, Gracie Lewis Hand, was born March 20, 1917, and passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at Barfield Health Care.
In her younger years, she enjoyed growing and tending to flowers and vegetables, reading and piecing and quilting quilts. She loved to sing “Happy Birthday” to her family and always had a smile that could light up a room.
She is survived by her son, Raymond Junior Hand (Ella); daughters, Sherry Yvonne Gable and Loretta Selvage (Ricky); sister, Frances Tucker; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Jessie Jones who lived across the street from Mrs. Hand for over 40 plus years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond P. Hand; son, Gene C. Hand; grandson, Tony Dewayne Hand; sisters, Della Walker, Mary Canfield, Faye Phillips, Eula Cooper and Gertha Lewis; brothers, JB and LD Lewis; great-granddaughter, Brandy Hendrix Gillispie. The family would like to thank all of Mrs. Hand’s caretakers and Barfield Health Care.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Mrs. Hand, the family suggests making it to Meals on Wheels. Her funeral was held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Carr Funeral Home.
Michael Aubrey Gore
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (formerly of Boaz, Alabama)
Michael Aubrey Gore, 60, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, (formerly of Boaz, Alabama) stepped fully into life in the presence of his Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Doris Gore, and infant brother Johnny Lee Gore. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law Jim & Marsha Gore of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Paul and Kathy Gore, of Albertville, Alabama; several nieces and nephews; very special friends Stacey Dean, of Kodak, Tennessee, and Rosa Hopper, of Central City, Kentucky.
Mike was a valued member of the Cracker Barrel service team for many years. He considered his guests and co-workers to be family and enjoyed them as such. His passions were his saving relationship with Jesus Christ, bass fishing on Lake Guntersville, relaxing on the Florida Gulf Coast, and cheering on the University of Alabama football team. Roll Tide!
There will be a private gathering for immediate family only with a public memorial service for friends and extended family to be announced at a later date. Donations in Mike’s memory to assist The LORD’S Child food pantry ministry are welcomed at www.thelordschild.org.
Cremation services were provided with excellence by Atchley Funeral Home of Sevierville. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Frances Eloise Chumley Roberts
Boaz
Frances Eloise Chumley Roberts died peacefully at her home in Boaz, Alabama, on Dec. 3, 2020.
A private family service will be held to celebrate her life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Macon Adair Roberts, her son, Jeffery Adair Roberts, and her son-in-law, Dr. Edward Dowling Hillard. She leaves her daughters Deborah Anne Roberts Hillard (Philip Reich, II), Carol Lynne Roberts Evans, and Lisa June Roberts Brockway; her grandchildren: Holland Macon Hillard, Edward Dowling Hillard Jr. (Caroline), Lindsay Evans Eppihimer (Brandon), Lauren Adair Evans, and Tripp Brockway (Lyn); her great-grandchildren: Holland Macon Warr, Hillard Harbin Warr, Jefferson Edward Tozzi, Edward Dowling Hillard, III, Hampton Wade Hillard, Ava Sophia Eppihimer, Isla Grace Eppihimer, and Isabella Rose Eppihimer; and her niece, Vickie Robinson Griffith.
Mrs. Roberts was born April 15, 1926, in Crossville to Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Melton Chumley (Ora Mae Gilbreath), who along with her siblings: Kermit Panscal Chumley, Vera Elizabeth Chumley Barnett, Myrtle Marie Chumley Gardner, Omatine Chumley Robinson, and Billy Baxter Chumley, precede her in death.
“Weezie,” as she was affectionately known, was by her husband’s side in their furniture and real estate businesses until retirement. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Boaz; an avid reader; and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, they request any considerations to be sent to First Baptist of Boaz’s Building Fund, Second Chance Animal Shelter, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: 105 Westpark Dr. #415, Brentwood, TN 37027.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later time due to the pandemic.
Gary W. Sims
Albertville
Gary W. Sims, 68, of Albertville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home staring at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service.
Lavon Nailer officiating.
Sims is preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Rethal Sims; his wife, Teresa Sims; grandchild, Lacy Ramsey; five sisters and six brothers.
He is survived by a daughter, two sons, two sisters and a host of grandchildren.
James Jefferson Kitchens
Guntersville
James Jefferson Kitchens, 91, of Guntersville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 4, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel followed by burial at Rehobeth Cemetery. Junior Kitchens officiated.
James Kitchens is preceded in death by his wife, Clodessa; son, Jimmy; parents, Rosie and Elmer; five sisters; and three brothers.
He is survived by his son, Danny Kitchens; sister, Jean Malone (James); brothers Junior and Kennith; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Helen Harrell
Albertville
Helen Harrell, 86, of Albertville, died Nov. 30, 2020, at South Hampton Nursing Rehab.
The graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 2, a Liberty Painter Cemetery. Chip Warren officiated.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Harrell; parents Dewey and Nellie Williams; sister, Jean McNair; and brother, Dewey Colvin.
She is survived by two daughters, one sister and three brothers.
Rebecca S. Laster
Albertville
Rebecca S. Laster, age 73, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at her home.
Graveside service only will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Lathemville Cemetery. Brother Jeff Martin will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Walker, Tyrell Blaylock, Jeremy Blaylock, Derek Martin, Matt Justice, Thomas Brown.
She is survived by three daughters Stephanie (Benny) Blaylock, Beth (Jeff) Martin, Emily (Thomas) Brown, twenty-one grandchildren, fifteen great- grandchildren
sister, Carol Moore, childhood friend Janice Baker.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
John Howard Brown
Boaz
John Howard Brown, 62 of Boaz passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Brown; children, George Ray Swords (Linda), Marsha Ann Pope (Daniel Saylor), Bryan Keith Childress (Dawna Smith), Michelle Zimmerman (Larry Johnson), Melinda Allen (Rico Allen), Robert Smith; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Williams, Victoria Hall, Jackie Shanks; brother, Terry Hall.
The family has chosen cremation and will have a private memorial service at a later time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Mark Gilley
Boaz
Mark Gilley, 59, of Boaz passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Tony Thorne will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 until 4.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Gilley; daughters, Amy Mitchell (Jordan), Briana Gilley, Nicole Leebart; son, Matt Parks; 10 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Teresa (Keith) Ashley; lost and forgotten son, Josh Rollins; brothers, Billy “Speedy” Gilley (Shannon), John Gilley, Robert (Mandy) Gilley, Eddie Brumblow, Ronnie B. Brumblow; sisters, Pam (Jimmy) King, Becky (Shane) Hartley; step-mom, Willie Mae Gilley.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Mildred “Millie”
Mashburn
Boaz
Mildred “Millie” Mashburn, 73, of Boaz passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Joey Gregorn will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be from 12 until 1 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Pat Mashburn; son, Kevin Beaver; two grandchildren; sister, Francis Taylor.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Rev. Kelton Williams
Albertville
Rev. Kelton Williams, 83, of Albertville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Ron Bankson and Rev. Donald Cotton will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Williams; children, Mickey Williams and Stephen Williams (Lisa); step-children, Misty Walker, Miranda Battles, Melodi Cone; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Dwight Williams (Glenda).
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Sonya Peppers Purdy
Albertville
Sonya Peppers Purdy, 52, of Albertville passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 3, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Ennis Stone and Rev. Jason Smith officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Timmy Purdy; sons, Dustin Hammett (Victoria), Zachary and Jacob Purdy; two grandchildren; sister, Terresa Hooper Gaylor (Jackie); brother, Jamie Peppers (Jo Ann).
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.