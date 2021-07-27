Gweneline Thomas
Boaz
Gweneline Thomas, 94, of Boaz, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill #1 Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Campbell officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill #1 Cemetery.
She is survived by a grandson; granddaughter; and five great-grandchildren.
Gerald Wayne Stanfill
Albertville
Gerald Wayne Stanfill, 79, of Albertville, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 4130 U. S. Hwy. 431, Albertville, Al. 35951. Fred Wilks will be officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Stanfill; daughters, Denise Watkins, Heather Stanfill, both of Tennessee, and Samantha (Paul) DiMaria, of Ohio; sons, Slater (Corozon) Stanfill, of Texas, and Jason Stanfill, of Tennessee; step-children, Shelley (Keith) Galloway, Shirl (Sammie) Johnson, all of Albertville, and Mark Richardson (Kumi); 10 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cathy Nell Burgess
Crossville
Cathy Nell Burgess, 58, of Crossville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her mother, Edith Engle; sisters, Lucy Burgess and Dottie Jones; brothers, Greg Engle, J.R. Engle and Michael Engle; several nieces and nephews; and several loved ones.
David W. Mosier
Guntersville
David W. Mosier, Sr., 83, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Mosier; sisters-in-law, Arlie Wardlow, Barbara Heson and Joann Frye; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy Wallace
Guntersville
Dorothy Wallace, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home.
A visitation was held Monday, July 5, 2021, at Carr Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Wiley Wallace; sons, David Wallace (Sonya) and Mike Wallace (Sherrie); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ida Lou Walker; and brothers, Verbon Lawson and James Lawson.
Nan Buchanan
Albertville
Nan Buchanan, 85, of Albertville, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service was Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Rev. Russell Golden and Rev. Charles Dixon officiated the service.
She is survived by her sons, Rickey Buchanan (Sharon) and Phillip Buchanan (Rose); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.