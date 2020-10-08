All of the high school football games in The Reporter’s coverage area have been moved from Friday night to Thursday due to the potential for bad weather as yet another hurricane bears down on the Gulf Coast.
According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Delta will make landfall on the coast of Louisiana sometime Friday evening as a category 2 storm or stronger, bringing with it potentially life-threatening winds, rain and storm surges up to 11 feet high.
From there it is expected to weaken as it moves up the state into Mississippi on Saturday before crossing into the northwestern part of Alabama early Sunday morning.
Though the hurricane is not currently projected to cross over the Sand Mountain area, a potential for rain and thunderstorms is forecasted ahead of the storm beginning Friday night through Saturday and into Sunday.
As more clouds begin to move into the area, the chance for precipitation will increase to 50% Friday, 60% Saturday before dropping back to 50% Sunday, according to NWS.
Winds Friday evening could reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph forecasted for Saturday.
As of Thursday morning, there were no severe weather alerts, watches or warnings issued for the Sand Mountain area.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency along with a mandatory evacuation of the coast. At that time, the hurricane’s projected path included more of Alabama, parts of which are still recovering from Hurricane Sally that hit in September.
On Thursday morning, Ivey rescinded the mandatory-evacuation provision.
