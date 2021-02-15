Johnny Mack Rollings is being remembered as a generous leader, who saw the best in others and worked to better his community.
Rollings served as a firefighter and chief at the Albertville Fire Department, retiring after 44 years of service.
He died Saturday at his home. Family visitation will be at Adams Brown service Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. His casket will be loaded onto one of the AFD fire engines for transportation to Memory Hill Cemetery where graveside services will begin at 2 p.m.
Current AFD Chief Brad Hix said he began his career under Rollings.
“I worked with him for several years,” Hix said. “He actually hired me.”
He characterized Rollings as a historian and good friend.
“He had a wealth of knowledge and was a true historian,” Hix said. “He could tell you about many of the old buildings downtown, what businesses were there and who ran them.
“He was actually a good friend. We went hunting clubs together. He was a good friend to many.”
Early days
Rollings is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; a sister, Doris Strange; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
He served in the Army National Guard before returning to Albertville to serve 44 years at the Albertville Fire Department.
Under his leadership, the fire department grew from one fire house to three, with one including a training facility.
He also served as president of the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs in 1963-64 and 1978-79.
The Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs is a fellowship of fire chiefs and senior chief officers from across the state dedicated to the free exchange of ideas and information to advance the delivery of emergency services.
“He was elected to that position by nomination by his peers,” Hix said.
Rollings and his wife were active members of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where he served in several capacities.
“[The pastor] came by the other day to visit Uncle John,” said his niece Susie Hilsman. “[The pastor] mentioned that if the church ever had a need, Johnny would take care of it. They could have had a piece of ground that needed to be mowed and he would load up his Bush Hog and go over to take care of it.”
Retired firefighter Gary George said Rollings worked hard on behalf of the city.
“He was a great man that did a whole lot for the city and the fire department,” George said.
“He set the standards for what the department is now as far as maintenance and procedures.
“His death is a great loss of history and knowledge.”
A friend to many
Hilsman said Rollings was “a friend to many” and “was always willing to help anyone in need, be it lending a helping hand or a listening ear.”
“He just lived his life to the fullest,” Hilsman said. “He was purposeful. Quality mattered to him. He believed a job worth doing was worth doing well. He approached off time the same way. Loved spending time with friends, golfing, hunting, fishing … whatever. He loved watching sports, too.”
Remembrances
Capt. Mike Garmany, of the Boaz Fire Department, said Rollings gave him his first firefighting post.
“He gave me a chance when it seemed like no one else would,” Garmany said.
“He hired me in April 1997,” Garmany said. “He was a good chief in my opinion ... he ran a tight ship. I respected him as a chief. He was a likeable guy.
“He ran a progressive fire department. He held everyone – from the highest officer to the lowest ranking firefighter – accountable.”
Robert Terrell, a retired Albertville Fire chief, said Rollings was instrumental in establishing the city’s ambulance service in the early 1980s. He also helped expand the fire department’s footprint to include a total of three fire houses.
“He helped us establish Station 2 on Medlock Road where the training center is,” Terrell said. “He was a man that gave a lot of people an opportunity with a job. He was always good to give guidance and advice to the men as it was needed.”
Hilsman said she learned about ISO rates and how they impact homeowners’ insurance rates.
“One thing I learned from him is that each fire department in each city is inspected and they get rated. Those rates are what determines homeowner insurance rates.
“He worked very hard to get the highest rating we could so people could get best insurance rates.”
Donations
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church or the Marshall Medical Cancer Center.
