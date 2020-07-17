The Boaz Chamber of Commerce has canceled plans for a Back to School Bash.
Jessica Wall, administrative assistant at the Boaz Chamber, said COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation.
“We couldn’t find way to make it work with the social distancing and limits on crowds,” Wall said.
“Plus, the school system is going to be providing all the necessary school supplies so we didn’t need to do that as part of our event.”
While the Chamber may have canceled their event, Julia Street Memorial United Methodist Church has a drive-through event set for Aug. 1.
Between 4 and 6 p.m., residents may drive through the church at 302 Thomas Ave.
The first 250 students will receive a backpack filled with commonly used school supplies.
