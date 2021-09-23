MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she would be calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to address Alabama’s longstanding prison infrastructure challenges. The special session will convene on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Governor Ivey issued the following statement regarding her decision:
“I am pleased and extremely hopeful that we are finally positioned to address our state’s prison infrastructure challenges. I appreciate the hard work of the legislative leadership and the many members who have worked diligently with my team to put us in position for a bipartisan proposal. While this issue was many years in the making, we stand united to provide an Alabama solution to this Alabama problem.”
A copy of the official proclamation is here.
