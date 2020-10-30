“The LORD is far from the wicked, but he hears the prayer of the righteous.” Proverbs 15:29
Since I began this series several months ago, does it seem like the wicked still have the upper hand? Or does it seem the wicked have lost their grip? Whatever the case may be, it is important to remember to see all that is going on through the eyes of the Lord and Scripture.
Proverbs 15:29 contrasts the relationship the LORD has with the wicked and the righteous. It begins, “The LORD is far from the wicked.”
The writer of this proverb says the LORD is “far away” from the wicked. The root word means to widen, recede, or remove. It can be used both literally and figuratively in reference to physical space or a relationship. Since God is everywhere, the “far away” here is in reference to relationship, or lack of relationship with the wicked.
Two people can be in close physical proximity, but they can be far away from each other on many levels. They may not even like each other. Your children may live under the same roof as you do, but they may be far away from you in your relationship. Even though a man and a woman may be married, they can be far away from each other in goals, dreams, philosophy, or even affection.
Jesus said this: “Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written, These people honor me with their lips, but their heart is far from me.” Mark 7:6
Other references in the New Testament shed further light on the LORD being far away from the wicked. Ephesians 2:13: “But now in Christ Jesus you who formerly were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ.” Notice the similarity of terms between “far off” used here and “far way” used in Proverbs 15:29. The reference in Ephesians is to the believers before they came to Christ.
Colossians 1:21 also gives us insight on the concept of being far away: “Once you were alienated from God and enemies in your mind because of your evil behavior.” The word translated “alienated” is only used here and in Ephesians 2:12, and Ephesians 4:18. The root word means to estrange or belonging to another. Even though God is everywhere, unbelievers and the wicked are alienated from the blessings, fellowship, and favor of God.
They were also described as “enemies in your mind.” The idea here is that of hostility or hatred towards God. “Mind” also implies the idea of intent and purpose. The “hostile- toward -God” mind or intent results in evil behavior. From time to time, people will say that they are shocked at the things the wicked do. My response is that I am surprised that it is not worse than it is, considering they are alienated from and hostile to God.
It is interesting that the word for “alienated” in Colossians 1:21 is translated “excluded” in Ephesians 4:18. It is the same word in the original language. In fact, it says “excluded from the life of God.”
Let’s look at the second half of Proverbs 15:29: “…but He hears the prayer of the righteous.” What a dramatic contrast we see here in how the LORD relates to the wicked and the righteous. On the one hand, the LORD is far away from the wicked, but on the other hand he hears the prayer of the righteous.
In family life “to hear” doesn’t always mean what it meant in Proverbs 15:29. Husbands, when your wife makes a request of you and you don’t respond, she may ask if you heard her. You may respond with a “yes” or just grunt, but you didn’t hear her with the intent of responding, or at least any time soon. The kids may hear their parent’s request to clean their room, but they do not always hear with the intent of being obedient.
The word used for the LORD “hearing” the prayer of the righteous means to hear with attention and the intent of answering. In other words, the LORD is attentive to the prayer of the righteous. In Matthew 7:7-11, Jesus taught us that our Father in heaven is so very eager to hear and answer the prayers of his children.
Who are the righteous that the LORD hears in Proverbs 15:29? Let’s visit Ephesians 2:13 again. Paul made reference to their past when he said “you who were formerly far off.” But then he refers to the present: “But now in Christ Jesus you…have been brought near through the blood of Christ.” The term “have been brought near” can be used literally or figuratively, and can also be used in reference to place or time. It is set in contrast to being “far off.” So the righteous are those who have been “brought near through the blood of Christ.”
If you are “in Christ,” it is good to remember that you too were once far away from and alienated from God. It was only through turning from your sin and placing yourself under the blood of Christ Jesus that you were forgiven and have been brought near to God.
Can such a conversion happen to the wicked as well? Hear these words of Isaiah: “Let the wicked forsake his way and the evil man his thoughts. Let them turn toward to the Lord, and he will have mercy on them, and to our God, for he will freely pardon.” Isaiah 55:7
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.