Marshall Christian School student Hunter Hendrix believes the nation and our local community needs a spiritual revival.
To accomplish that, he has planned the first-ever Jericho Walk on Nov. 14 through downtown Albertville.
A Jericho walk is what some may refer to as a prayer walk led by a group or church congregation. The purpose is to pray for or against something and ask God to intercede, protect or change something. It is a test of faith, trust in God to move, and a test of obedience. These marches are patterned after the march on Jericho by Joshua as instructed by the Lord.
The 6.7-mile walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama 205 and Hambrick Street (near the MUB offices) and wind through the downtown area.
Marchers will keep to the sidewalks, and streets will not be closed to traffic for extended periods of time. The exact route must be approved by Mayor Tracy Honea and Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith before the event.
“If the roads were closed, that would defeat our purpose,” Hendrix said. “We want people to not only march with us, but if they feel led to do so, they can flag us down and we will pray with them. The should pull into a parking lot or something like that and we will come to them to pray about whatever is in their heart.”
Albertville Police will be on hand to assist marchers across intersections, Hendrix said, but reiterated roadways will not be closed for extended periods of time.
Hendrix said many spiritual leaders from Marshall and Etowah counties will be on hand during the walk.
“I believe this will be good for the community as a whole,” he said.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a while. I tried planning a revival at the Old Mill Park in Boaz, but in the end wasn’t allowed to. If you open up the park to one religious cause, you have to open it up to all causes.”
Hendrix hopes to make the march an annual event, possibly moving its course to wind through other cities and towns, such as Guntersville, Boaz and Douglas.
“I am hoping to bring people to Christ through this march,” Hendrix said.
“It is definitely something special. Nobody has done a walk like this before around here. Lots of people interested and have told me they plan to come.”
Marchers are urged to bring their own bottles of water.
Anyone interested in the march is asked to call Hendrix at 256-706-1973. Registration is not required. Masks are recommended during the march.
