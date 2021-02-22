Behind solid pitching and timely hitting in both games, the Boaz Pirates earned a 2-0 Saturday with wins over Oneonta and Fort Payne, knocking off Oneonta 7-6 in the opener, then rolling past Fort Payne in the nightcap, 8-0.
In the opener, the trio of Mason Alexander, Andrew Nuss, and Noah Long paced the offense, each collecting two RBIs in the win, while Bo Hester added a pair of doubles, and Tyler Whaley added two hits, including a double.
Keagan Woods took the start on the bump, tossing four innings while scattering three hits and three runs, striking out four. He picked up the win, while Long got the save in relief, pitching the final three innings, giving up a pair of hits, and fanning three.
In the nightcap, Hester starred on the mound for the Pirates, while Braden Estes led the way at the plate.
Hester started and went five inning, giving up just three hits while striking out seven to earn the win.
At the dish Estes provided the big blow for the Pirates, connecting on a 2-run home run on his way to a 3 for 4 day. Cole Bowling also had a strong game for the Pirate offense, going 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
