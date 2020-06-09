FYFFE — Legendary head coach Paul Benefield welcomed his Fyffe football team back to campus Monday morning for its first workout since the coronavirus pandemic canceled on-campus classes and extracurricular activities in March.
The two-time defending Class 2A state champion Red Devils, who also won 2A titles in 2014 and 2016, have reclassified to 3A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. It’s the Red Devils’ first time as a 3A team.
The Red Devils hammered Reeltown 56-7 in the 2019 finals at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“It was really good to see everybody,” said Benefield, who enters the 2020 season with a 297-53 record. “I’m sure they didn’t miss me a whole lot, but I missed them. It’s the first time I’ve saw some of them since the second week in March.
“Everybody was ready to go back and get after it. We’re going to try and work our way back into like we were. It’s just something everybody is going through.”
Benefield didn’t conduct any virtual meetings with his players during the break, using Zoom or other video applications. The Red Devils worked out on their own.
“I didn’t give them any structured workouts, because I didn’t want them to have to lie to me about doing them,” Benefield said. “I knew the ones who wanted to work out knew what to do, and the ones who didn’t want to didn’t.
“They knew today was coming, and it wasn’t too hot on them. We had a pretty good day but we’ve lost strength, I can tell that.
“This is usually our time of the year where we do more speed work. We’re not going to get that strength back. You never get back something you lost, but everybody is probably in the same boat.”
Benefield praised the leadership of his senior class, a group that provided the core of the 2019 state championship squad. Seniors are Hunter Gillilan, Ike Rowell, Blaydon Woodall, Justin Stiefel, Eli Benefield, Ty Bell, Malichi Mize, Brody Dalton, Chase Wooten, Jacob Mitchell, Levi Carroll and Caleb Lyles.
“They’re all very competitive kids,” he said of the seniors.
“Some of the players, they’ve been working. They’ve worked pretty religiously the last three months. Eli has of course. It ain’t the same thing that we do, but still, you could tell they’ve been doing some work.”
The AHSAA announced teams can start preseason practice July 27, instead of the traditional first Monday in August, and Benefield said Fyffe would. The Red Devils will play a regular-season game in week zero for the first time when they host Isabella on Aug. 21.
Fyffe has won 40 consecutive games at Long-Ridgeway Stadium.
The Red Devils travel to Fellowship Christian of Roswell, Georgia, on Aug. 28 before kicking off Class 3A, Region 7 play at Collinsville on Sept. 4. The Red Devils beat the Panthers twice last season, including 21-0 in the 2A semifinals.
Former region rival North Sand Mountain and Class 6A Scottsboro are Fyffe’s other nonregion games.
“I never had a problem scheduling like I had this year,” Benefield said.
This will be Benefield’s 29th season as a head coach — five at Sylvania (1992-96) and 24 at Fyffe. He hopes the season starts on time.
“Right now, I’m just going to take one day at a time,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. It wouldn’t shock me if we did [start Aug. 21], and it wouldn’t shock me if we didn’t. I’m too old to let anything shock me much anymore. I thought I’d seen it all, but I guess haven’t.
“We’re looking forward to getting back and getting rolling. Again, high expectations for us as always, with a lot of kids coming back. I hope and pray we get to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.