HOMEWOOD — Winning its fourth Gulf South Conference Tournament overall and its third in the past six seasons, the University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s basketball team defeated top seed Valdosta State 91-82 at the Pete Hanna Center on the campus of Samford University on Sunday afternoon.
The Chargers improved to 26-5 on the season while VSU dipped to 26-4.
UAH also earned an automatic berth to the NCAA South Regional, which will mark the program’s ninth trip in the past 11 seasons.
Former Albertville star Dillon Harding is a redshirt freshman forward for the Chargers.
JJ Kaplan was named the tournament’s most outstanding player after he logged a double-double in the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds while also handing out six assists. Malik Cook-Stroupe also landed on the all-tournament team after scoring 18 off a 5-of-7 shooting performance.
Max Shulman led the Chargers in scoring, as he went 6-for-10 from 3-point land on his way to 22 points.
The Chargers shot 58% both overall and from long range, connecting on 14 of their 24 3-point tries.
VSU hit 52 percent of its shots in the first half, but UAH held them to 42% shooting and only three 3s in the second half.
