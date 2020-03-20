North All-Star

Albertville’s Trinity Bell shoots against Huffman in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals in February. Bell made the North roster for the boys North-South All-Star Game in Montgomery in July.

 The Reporter | Shannon J. Allen

Albertville junior Trinity Bell became the fifth Aggie during Patrick Harding’s coaching tenure to be selected for the AHSAA North-South All-Star Basketball Game.

Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, announced the rosters for the boys and girls games Wednesday. Each team features 15 players.

The North-South All-Star Basketball Games are scheduled for July 14 in Montgomery. The site has not been determined. Both contests will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network.

The 6-foot-8 Bell made second team All-State in Class 6A for the Aggies, who are reclassifying to 7A next season. He averaged 14.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 2019-20. He shot a sizzling 67.7% from the field.

“We are thrilled Trinity has been selected to participate in the North-South game,” Harding said. “He is very deserving.

“He has contributed tremendously to what we have been able to accomplish these last four seasons. He has a bright future for certain.”

Bell has been a starter for the Aggies since the eighth grade.

Dane Harding, Ryan Brown, Riley Norris and T.J. Vines are Albertville’s other All-Stars under Harding, who has been head coach since the 1999-2000 season.

Joining Bell on the North roster are:

Brody Baker, White Plains, 6-4 forward

Jordan Chatman, Center Point, 6-4 guard

Jaylon Clements, Skyline, 6-6 forward

Cameron Crawford, Spain Park, 6-4 guard

Chandler Dyas, Russellville, 6-2 guard

Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman, 5-11 guard

Dwayne Fairley, Hoover, 6-2 guard

Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville, 6-3 guard

Luke Guyette, Huntsville, 6-1 guard

Damariee Jones, Midfield, 6-4 guard

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, 6-2 guard

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, 6-10 forward

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, 6-3 guard

Braden Ray, Red Bay, 6-5 guard

Coaches for the North boys are West Limestone’s Justin Taylor and Anniston’s Torriana Brown. Administrative assistant is Brant Llewellyn of Lauderdale County.

The South defeated the North 88-75 in 2019. The North holds a 48-29 edge in the series, which played its first All-Star game in 1953.

